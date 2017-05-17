 LIVE !  :  It's a battle of two left-handed openers as David Warner and Gautam Gambhir get ready to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, on Wednesday. (Photo: BCCI) Live| SRH vs KKR: Monumental Coultier-Nile effort restricts SRH to 128-7
 
Nation, Current Affairs

AP: My husband exploited our child, threatened to kill her, alleges mother

ANI
Published May 17, 2017, 9:14 pm IST
Updated May 17, 2017, 9:27 pm IST
'She had sent a video clip in which she was crying badly and said that he was and mistreating her,' the mother said.
Sai Sri. (File photo)
 Sai Sri. (File photo)

Hyderabad: After the video of 13-year-old Sai Sri begging her father to save her life by providing cancer treatment took the nation by storm, her mother Suma Sri said her daughter pleaded the father to save her through a video call, adding he also exploited her.

"My daughter requested her father to save her through a video call. He asked me to leave our daughter with him. I trusted him and left for Vijaywada on February 28. On March 2, Sai Sri had sent a video clip in which she was crying badly and said that he was not looking after her properly and mistreating her. She pleaded me to take her out of that house. When I asked the reason she said that her father has been exploiting her and threatened to kill her if she would refuse to cooperate with him," Suma Sri told ANI.

She further said that earlier they thought she had fever but after her condition deteriorated she was admitted to the Apollo Hospital where the doctors informed she had cancer.

"Till January she underwent chemotherapy and we spent about Rs. 20 lakh. We earlier thought that she was recovering but the doctors said that the chemotherapy was unsuccessful and bone marrow therapy had to be done where Rs. 30 to 40 lakh was required for the treatment. Since our financial condition was not good, we had to shift her to a government hospital. However, they said that they don't have the facility to conduct chemotherapy. I was helpless and at the last moment I called her father, Madhav Shetty Shivakumar, seeking help from him," she added.

Suma Sri said that Shivakumar denied to come there and rather asked her to send Sai Sri to Bangalore.

"He said that he would take care of her and cover the medical and education expenses. I felt treatment to my daughter was a priority. I somehow came to Vijaywada with my daughter after hearing her discomfort. I went to the Chief Minister's office for help but they asked me for a waiting card and several other documents," Suma Sri asserted.

She further said the government officials said that she would be granted with not more than Rs. 4 to 5 lakh for the treatment.

"My husband has disrupted our lives by sending goons to the house. I appealed to the MLA through media for help but did not receive any help from the other end," Suma Sri added.

Expressing grief over the death of Sai Sri, Principal of Sri Chaitanya Techno School, Jyoti said that the school has lost a bright student, adding the incident came as a shock to them.

"The school has lost a bright student. Sai Sri was a very active and humble student and she used to participate in extra-curricular activities and she had a very friendly nature," Jyoti told ANI.

She further said that Sri was studying in the school from Class 3 and suddenly she became irregular in attending school.

"When we started calling her parents, they said that the girl is sick. In February, the girl along with her parents approached the school and asked us to allow her to write ninth standard annual examination. As the girl didn't attend the school the entire year we didn't permit her and suggested to continue the ninth standard again," Jyoti added.

She said that the girl was assured that she will be supported completely and no one will humiliate her.

"All of a sudden we got to know that the girl was no more. So this comes as a great shock to our school. We have lost a very brilliant student," Jyoti added.

In the video, Sri was seen begging her father to sell their house for her treatment, who was suffering from bone marrow cancer.

She sent a heartbreaking Whatsapp message to her father and after the message got viral, Sri's father threw her and her mother out of the house.

Unbelievably, the father allegedly sent goons with the help of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao to settle the issue.

The police even refused to file complaint against the goons send by Shiv Kumar, as they were reportedly supported by the MLA.

"We have filed a petition in Human Rights Commission regarding the case. We have appealed to initiate action," Achyuta Rao, President, Balala Hakkula Sangam told ANI.

Taking note of the situation, that the father didn't spend the money even though he could afford it, the SHRC ordered the city Commissioner of Police to submit a detailed report on the incident.

With the video having gone viral across the nation now, a cry of outrage is spreading over the father's shocking insensitivity and apathy towards his own child.

Tags: cancer, exploit, sai sri
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

After the message went viral, Sri's father threw her and her mother out of the house. (Photo: ANI)

In video, AP girl begs father for cancer care, gets thrown out of home; dies

The father sent goons with the help of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao to settle the issue.
17 May 2017 11:01 AM

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aditya secretly meets Bhushan Kumar; role in Akshay's Mogul on the cards?

Bhushan Kumar. and Aditya Roy Kapur.
 

Infant measuring the size of a person's palm survives heart surgery

Special miniature instruments were used (Photo: YouTube)
 

Family in Kerala has webbed fingers, refuses surgery calling it curse from god

The family says it started with a neighbour cutting a sacred tree (Photo: YouTube)
 

Live| SRH vs KKR: Monumental Coultier-Nile effort restricts SRH to 128-7

It's a battle of two left-handed openers as David Warner and Gautam Gambhir get ready to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, on Wednesday. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Deepika Padukone is killing it at the Cannes Film Festival!

Deepika Padukone in her Cannes attires.
 

Shoojit Sircar to direct Amitabh Bachchan for the third time!

Shoojit Sircar and Amitabh Bachchan on the set of 'Pink'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

T'gana: More speed guns, breath analysers to curb drunken, speed driving on ORR

Speed laser guns. (File photo)

Visakhapatnam railway station cleanest, Bihar's Darbhanga dirtiest: survey

The Visakhapatnam railway station is the cleanest, followed by Secunderabad, among the 75 most busy stations in the country. (File photo)

Indian Navy foils pirates' attempt to attack Liberian vessel in Gulf of Aden

The Navy's warship INS Sharda swung into action after it received a distress call from MV Lord Mountbatten around 4:45 pm on Tuesday. (Photo: videograb)

Trustees acting on behest of RSS: Barkati refuses to quit as Tipu Sultan mosque Imam

Maulana Noor-ur Rehman Barkati, who was sacked as the Shahi Imam of Tipu Sultan Masjid. (Photo: PTI)

Triple talaq not an issue of majority forcing its views on minority: AG to SC

Activists of Joint Movement Committee protest on the issue of triple talaq at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham