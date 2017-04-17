Nation, Current Affairs

Narada sting op: CBI files FIR against Mukul Roy, 12 other TMC leaders

ANI
Published Apr 17, 2017, 6:44 pm IST
Updated Apr 17, 2017, 6:55 pm IST
The CBI also seized laptop and spy cam used by the Narada News in their sting operation.
TMC leader Mukul Roy. (Photo: PTI)
 TMC leader Mukul Roy. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday registered an FIR against 13 people in connection with the Narada sting operation case.

The FIR has been filed against Madan Mitra, Mukul Roy, Saugata Roy besides Sultan Ahmed, Iqbal Ahmed, Kakoli Ghosh, Prasun Banerjee, Shbhendhu Adhikari, Sovan Chatterjee, Subrata Mukherjee, Syed Hussain Meerza, Firhad Hakim and Apurva Poddar .

The decision comes a month after the Supreme Court extended the time given to the CBI for conducting preliminary inquiry in the case.

The three judge bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Jagdish Singh Khehar said that the CBI investigation would go on against the accused people in this case.

Kapil Sibal, one of the lawyer's for accused persons, pleaded to the top court for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or any other independent investigation but it was rejected by the apex court.

The CBI had on March 20 registered a preliminary inquiry into the case.

As per sources, the CBI also seized laptop and spy cam used by the Narada News in their sting operation.

The investigative agency also named West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, MPs, police officers and ex-MLA in its preliminary inquiry.

Reacting to the court's order, Mamata said that she will appeal against the court order in a "higher judiciary".

Earlier in April 2016, the court had formed a three-member committee to probe the controversial tapes.

Narada News, led by its editor-in-chief Matthew Samuel, had earlier released three sets of videos of its sting operation, where top TMC leaders were allegedly seen accepting bribes from journalists posing as businessmen.

The ruling party had dismissed the allegation citing that the tapes are 'doctored'.

The sting operation video was released by the portal on March 14, 2016, just ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Tags: narada sting operation, mukul roy, saugata roy, fir
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

Narada tapes a BJP conspiracy to malign TMC: Mamata Banerjee

Interestingly, Banerjee criticised the BJP but stopped short of making any personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
24 Mar 2017 10:02 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Coachella is an annual music festival that takes place at the Empire Polo Club where several new artists perform their latest songs to a large crowd. (Photo: AP)

Lady Gaga. Lorde and Kendrick Lamar rock Coachella Music Festival
Good Friday is the day most followers carry out the enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus before he is resurrected on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Worshippers around the world take part in the Good Friday ritual before Easter
Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Dad photoshops daughter in terrifying situations for heart-warming reason
Locals in Thailand celebrate the Buddhist New Year of Songkran by entertaining tourists with water sprays from elephants. (Photo: AP)

Tourists celebrate Buddhist New Year in Thailand
For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion (Photo: AP)

Vibrant traditions mark Palm Sunday celebrations across the globe
Donald Trump is busy building ties with many countries and people within his cabinet but the internet is having a lot of fun by giving him real ties to show his control. (Photo: Twitter/TrumpTies)

Netizens are helping Trump build 'ties' in the funniest way
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New injection to cure erectile dysfunction also increases penis size

It can help millions around the world (Photo: AFP)
 

Is this how Kriti Sanon wooed Sushant Singh Rajput?

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon.
 

Online survey finds Philippine President Duterte leading TIME 100 Reader Poll

Duterte, who has made lewd remarks against the US, its former president Barack Obama and several others, received 5 per cent of the total "yes" votes in the poll. (Photo: AP)
 

The Flagship camera comparison: Galaxy S8 vs iPhone 7 Plus vs Google Pixel XL

It surely matters the buyer that how well his/her Rs 60,000 phone performs when its camera is shown some light.
 

Thousands of Indian couples are streaming sex for quick money

Couples make as much as Rs 60000 a month (Photo: AFP)
 

Deepika is Dinesh's lucky mascot, hence her inclusion in the title track 'Raabta'

Sushant Singh Rajput with Deepika Padukone.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jamshedpur court acquits Shahabuddin in 25-year-old triple murder

Former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin. (Photo: PTI)

2 held for molestation attempt on woman in running train

Co-passengers woke up on hearing her cries, caught the two men, beat them up and handed them over to railway police after the train reached Coimbatore station. (Photo: Representational)

ED issues notice to Karti Chidambaram for Rs 45 crore forex violations

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram's son Karti (Photo: PTI/File)

Several injured as students, security forces clash across Kashmir

(Photo: H U Naqash)

SC summons Home Secys of 6 states over vacancy in police force

Huge vacancy in police force; a bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar is looking into the problem. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham