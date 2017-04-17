Nation, Current Affairs

Jamshedpur court acquits Shahabuddin in 25-year-old triple murder

ANI
Published Apr 17, 2017, 4:59 pm IST
Updated Apr 17, 2017, 6:27 pm IST
The case is related to the murders of Anand Rao, Janardan Choubey and Pradeep Mishra on February 2, 1989.
Former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin. (Photo: PTI)
 Former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin. (Photo: PTI)

Jamshedpur: A local court Jamshedpur on Monday acquitted former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Mohammad Shahabuddin in triple murder case dating back to 1989.

Shahabuddin, who is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail amid high security, is accused in a triple murder case along with seven others.

The Supreme Court had on February 15 ordered shifting of Shahabuddin from Siwan jail in Bihar to Tihar jail in New Delhi.

The apex court's order came on the plea filed by Asha Ranjan, the wife of deceased journalist Ranjan Rajdeo seeking shifting of the RJD leader.

Asha had filed the plea stating that free and fair trial against Shahabuddin was not possible if he remain lodged in the Bihar jail as witnesses would not be able to depose against him with his goons threatening them.

42-year-old Rajdeo was shot dead in last year at Phal Mandi near the Siwan Railway Station, barely half-a-kilometre from the police station.

Earlier, the apex court had said that Shahabuddin's trial would be conducted through video conferencing and no special treatment will be given to him in Tihar jail.

Shahabuddin is also facing trial in 45 criminal cases.

Tags: mohammad shahabuddin, jamshedpur court
Location: India, Jharkhand, Jamshedpur

Entertainment Gallery

While Karisma Kapoor was spotted with her rumoured boyfriend, other stars were snapped at Farah Khan's bash, airport and various other locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karisma, Yami, Esha, other stars are paparazzi's delight
Tiger Shroff was seen at the Lokhandwala Street Festival in Mumbai on Sunday where he interacted and danced with kids. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff shows off his cool moves as he bonds with kids
Numerous Bollywood stars voted at the IIFA Awards voting weekend event 2017 held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Sushant-Kriti, Shilpa, other stars vote for IIFA Awards 2017
Bollywood celebrities sure do know how to make the most of their happening weekends. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika, Arjun, Sonakshi, Tiger sure do know how to up the glamour game
Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Shraddha Kapoor were among the celebrities seen in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebrities impress with their fashion game
Several Bollywood celebrities were snapped while exiting a restaurant in Bandra after a bash on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina, Shraddha, Shilpa, others have an enjoyable time at bash in Bandra
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New injection to cure erectile dysfunction also increases penis size

It can help millions around the world (Photo: AFP)
 

Is this how Kriti Sanon wooed Sushant Singh Rajput?

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon.
 

Online survey finds Philippine President Duterte leading TIME 100 Reader Poll

Duterte, who has made lewd remarks against the US, its former president Barack Obama and several others, received 5 per cent of the total "yes" votes in the poll. (Photo: AP)
 

The Flagship camera comparison: Galaxy S8 vs iPhone 7 Plus vs Google Pixel XL

It surely matters the buyer that how well his/her Rs 60,000 phone performs when its camera is shown some light.
 

Thousands of Indian couples are streaming sex for quick money

Couples make as much as Rs 60000 a month (Photo: AFP)
 

Deepika is Dinesh's lucky mascot, hence her inclusion in the title track 'Raabta'

Sushant Singh Rajput with Deepika Padukone.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

2 held for molestation attempt on woman in running train

Co-passengers woke up on hearing her cries, caught the two men, beat them up and handed them over to railway police after the train reached Coimbatore station. (Photo: Representational)

ED issues notice to Karti Chidambaram for Rs 45 crore forex violations

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram's son Karti (Photo: PTI/File)

Several injured as students, security forces clash across Kashmir

(Photo: H U Naqash)

SC summons Home Secys of 6 states over vacancy in police force

Huge vacancy in police force; a bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar is looking into the problem. (Photo: Representational)

Swachh Bharat a part of preventive healthcare in India: PM

Modi said the Kiran Multispeciality Hospital brings a healthcare policy in India, 15 years after Vajpayeeji. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham