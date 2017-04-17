Jamshedpur court acquits Shahabuddin in 25-year-old triple murder

Jamshedpur: A local court Jamshedpur on Monday acquitted former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Mohammad Shahabuddin in triple murder case dating back to 1989.

Shahabuddin, who is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail amid high security, is accused in a triple murder case along with seven others.

The Supreme Court had on February 15 ordered shifting of Shahabuddin from Siwan jail in Bihar to Tihar jail in New Delhi.

The apex court's order came on the plea filed by Asha Ranjan, the wife of deceased journalist Ranjan Rajdeo seeking shifting of the RJD leader.

Asha had filed the plea stating that free and fair trial against Shahabuddin was not possible if he remain lodged in the Bihar jail as witnesses would not be able to depose against him with his goons threatening them.

42-year-old Rajdeo was shot dead in last year at Phal Mandi near the Siwan Railway Station, barely half-a-kilometre from the police station.

Earlier, the apex court had said that Shahabuddin's trial would be conducted through video conferencing and no special treatment will be given to him in Tihar jail.

Shahabuddin is also facing trial in 45 criminal cases.