 LIVE !  :  Two Aussies, David Warner and Glenn Maxwell are set to go up in arms against each other. (Photo: BCCI) Live | SRH vs KXIP: Axar Patel takes 2 wickets to peg SRH back
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Air India mulls fine up to Rs 15 lakh on unruly fliers

PTI
Published Apr 17, 2017, 7:31 pm IST
Updated Apr 17, 2017, 7:31 pm IST
Since the incident involving Gaikwad on March 23, the national carrier has been exploring ways to rein in unruly passengers.
Air India considers penalty of Rs 15 lakh for more than two hours delay. (Photo: Representational)
 Air India considers penalty of Rs 15 lakh for more than two hours delay. (Photo: Representational)

New Delhi: National carrier Air India is considering imposing a penalty of up to Rs 15 lakh on unruly passengers for flight delays.

The latest proposal comes less than a month after Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad assaulted a staffer of the national carrier at the airport in New Delhi. Now, the airline is mulling to penalise passengers who delay flights and the amount could be up to Rs 15 lakh.

A fine of Rs 5 lakh would be levied for delay up to one hour and the amount would be Rs 10 lakh in case the delay is between one to two hours, airline sources said. The fine would be Rs 15 lakh for more than two hours delay.

Since the incident involving Gaikwad on March 23, the national carrier as well as the government has been exploring ways to bolster the existing mechanism to rein in unruly passengers.

Tags: ravindra gaikwad, shiv sena mp, air india staffer assault case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

World Gallery

With the deadline for 2016 tax returns to be filed coming closer, thousands of protesters gathered on Saturday in cities across the United States to pressurise President Donald Trump to release his tax returns, a move of transparency he has repeatedly refused.

Tax Day Rallies: American demonstrators demand to know Trump's tax returns
Kim Jong Un wore a black suit and white shirt, stepping out of a limousine and saluting his honor guard before walking down a red carpet.

North Korea marks founder's birthday, rolls out missilies, other weaponary
From early 1942 until late 1944, transport trains delivered Jews to the camp's gas chambers from all over German-occupied Europe, where they were killed with the pesticide Zyklon B.

In pics: Survivors mark 72nd anniversary of Nazi Concentration Camp
In the West, it is also the last week of Lent, and includes Palm Sunday, Holy Wednesday (Spy Wednesday), Maundy Thursday (Holy Thursday), Good Friday (Holy Friday), and Holy Saturday.

In pics: Italy marks Holy Week — a week just before Easter
Smoke fills the air as ultra-Orthodox Jews burn leavened items in final preparation for the Passover holiday in Jerusalem.

In pics: Israel Passover — biblically derived Jewish holiday
Bombs tore through two Egyptian churches in different cities as worshippers were marking Palm Sunday, killing at least 44 people and wounding around 126 in an assault claimed by the ISIS. (Photo: AP)

Palm Sunday: Twin bombings at Egypt's Coptic churches kill dozens
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New injection to cure erectile dysfunction also increases penis size

It can help millions around the world (Photo: AFP)
 

Is this how Kriti Sanon wooed Sushant Singh Rajput?

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon.
 

Online survey finds Philippine President Duterte leading TIME 100 Reader Poll

Duterte, who has made lewd remarks against the US, its former president Barack Obama and several others, received 5 per cent of the total "yes" votes in the poll. (Photo: AP)
 

The Flagship camera comparison: Galaxy S8 vs iPhone 7 Plus vs Google Pixel XL

It surely matters the buyer that how well his/her Rs 60,000 phone performs when its camera is shown some light.
 

Thousands of Indian couples are streaming sex for quick money

Couples make as much as Rs 60000 a month (Photo: AFP)
 

Deepika is Dinesh's lucky mascot, hence her inclusion in the title track 'Raabta'

Sushant Singh Rajput with Deepika Padukone.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Narada sting op: CBI files FIR against Mukul Roy, 12 other TMC leaders

TMC leader Mukul Roy. (Photo: PTI)

Jamshedpur court acquits Shahabuddin in 25-year-old triple murder

Former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin. (Photo: PTI)

2 held for molestation attempt on woman in running train

Co-passengers woke up on hearing her cries, caught the two men, beat them up and handed them over to railway police after the train reached Coimbatore station. (Photo: Representational)

ED issues notice to Karti Chidambaram for Rs 45 crore forex violations

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram's son Karti (Photo: PTI/File)

Several injured as students, security forces clash across Kashmir

(Photo: H U Naqash)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham