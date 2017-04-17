Air India mulls fine up to Rs 15 lakh on unruly fliers

New Delhi: National carrier Air India is considering imposing a penalty of up to Rs 15 lakh on unruly passengers for flight delays.

The latest proposal comes less than a month after Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad assaulted a staffer of the national carrier at the airport in New Delhi. Now, the airline is mulling to penalise passengers who delay flights and the amount could be up to Rs 15 lakh.

A fine of Rs 5 lakh would be levied for delay up to one hour and the amount would be Rs 10 lakh in case the delay is between one to two hours, airline sources said. The fine would be Rs 15 lakh for more than two hours delay.

Since the incident involving Gaikwad on March 23, the national carrier as well as the government has been exploring ways to bolster the existing mechanism to rein in unruly passengers.