 LIVE !  :  Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Pat Cummins. (Photo: BCCI) Live, India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 2: Aus 451-all out, Jadeja takes five-for
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Fatwa against singer Nahid Afrin? Not at all, say Muslim clerics

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 17, 2017, 1:41 pm IST
Updated Mar 17, 2017, 1:41 pm IST
The ‘primary evidence’ for a fatwa was a pamphlet signed by some Muslim men, distributed in the districts of Hajoi and Nagaon in Assam.
Assamese reality singer Nahid Afrin. (Photo: Facebook)
 Assamese reality singer Nahid Afrin. (Photo: Facebook)

Guwahati: Earlier this week, it was reported that 16-year-old reality singing star Nahid Afrin, who had won second place in a musical TV show in Assam, had become the subject of a fatwa by no less than 46 clerics.

The clerics had reportedly objected to a Muslim woman performing in public, and in front of men – which they claimed was ‘against the Sharia’. The fatwa was allegedly issued in view of an event she was to participate in on March 25.

However, according to a report by Scroll.in, Afrin never received any such fatwa.

The report says that the ‘primary evidence’ for a fatwa was a pamphlet signed by some Muslim men, distributed in the districts of Hajoi and Nagaon in Assam.

While the leaflet does mentions that the March 25 programme at Udali Sonai Bibi College in Lanka in Hojai district, where Afrin was scheduled to perform was “against the Sharia”, it does not even mention Afrin’s name. The leaflet, which is headlined Guhari (request/appeal), asks people not to attend the March 25 event. “If anti-Sharia acts like musical nights are held on grounds surrounded by masjids, idgahs, madrassas and graveyards, our future generations will attract the wrath of Allah,” it reads.

The pamphlet adds that magic, drama, theatre and dance are ‘intrinsically against the Sharia’, and that ‘if we don’t keep our children away from such things, Allah will not spare any of us’.

“We humbly request you to restrain not only yourself from attending such an event but also encourage others to do the same,” it concludes.

The signatories to the fatwa include office bearers of the Assam State Jamiat Ulama and teachers from various madrassas around the state, said the report.

But the secretary of the Assam State Jamiat Ulama, Maulvi Fazlul Karim Qasimi, stressed that no fatwa has been issued in this case and blamed the media for spreading misinformation. “Is this how a fatwa is issued? On a piece of paper?”

But he seemed to be aware of the pamphlet. “The appeal simply states that people might as well avoid the event since there have been instances of people getting drunk and vitiating the atmosphere in the past,” the report quoted him as saying. He added that the Muslim community had no objection to Nahid singing, instead they were ‘proud’ of her.

To be clear, a fatwa is a non-binding, legal opinion or authoritative interpretation of Islamic law that a qualified jurist or mufti, can give. By these strict standards, the issued pamphlet does not seem to constitute a fatwa.

But according to Afrin, a few clerics have objected to her singing in public. Moreover, office bearers of the Ulama and teachers of madrassas do usually hold qualifications in Islamic law.

“They (the clerics) had dissuaded people from voting for me, saying it was a crime to do so as it was against the Sharia,” Afrin was quoted as saying by Scroll.

Media reports of a ‘fatwa’ against Afrin had prompted an outrage, with no less than Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeting that, “We strongly condemn putting restrictions on performance by young talented singer Nahid Afrin by some organisations. Freedom of artists are essence of democracy. Spoke to Nahid and reiterated our Govt's commitment to provide safety and security to artists.”

Controversial writer Taslima Nasreen had also tweeted in support of Afrin, saying, “After getting fatwa from 46 mullahs in Assam,16 yrs old Nahid Afrin said she'll never bow down and will never leave singing. Bravo girl!”

Another report claimed that the Assam police were even ready to probe an Islamic State angle into the leaflet.

Nahid, who made her Bollywood singing debut for actress Sonakshi Sinha in the 2016 movie 'Akira', first rose to stardom after a successful stint on a reality singing show in the year 2015.

While the outrage over a ‘fatwa’ seems to be misplaced, it is clear that Nahid Afrin has become the victim of moral policing by fundamentalists in Assam.

Tags: nahid afrin, nahid afrin fatwa, isis, indian idol junior
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

Related Stories

Reality singing star Nahid Afrin (Photo: Facebook)

‘Don’t perform in public’: Assam clerics issue fatwa against reality singer

The young singer ran into controversy after one of her events was scheduled to take place in the vicinity of a mosque.
15 Mar 2017 10:48 AM
Reality singing star Nahid Afrin (Photo: Facebook)

Muslim clerics who issued fatwa against 16-year-old singer untraceable

My singing is gift of God. I believe it must be properly utilised, not doing so is ignoring God, says Nahid Afrin.
16 Mar 2017 1:56 AM

Sports Gallery

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Glenn Maxwell becomes 2nd Australian to score tons in Test cricket, ODIs and T20Is

With a hundred in the Ranchi Test against India, Glenn Maxwell joined the likes of Tillakatne Dilshan, Faf Du Plessis, Chris Gayle, Martin Guptill, Mahela Jayawardene, Tamim Iqbal, Brendon McCullum, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Ahmed Shehzad, Shane Watson who have hundreds against their names in Tests, ODIs and T20s. (Photo: AP)
 

Live, India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 2: Aus 451-all out, Jadeja takes five-for

Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Pat Cummins. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Video: Woman hits back hard against sexual harassment at the workplace

The video comes at a crucial time (Photo: YouTube)
 

Sierra Leone pastor unearths 706-carat diamond, possibly 10th largest ever found

In this photo taken from video footage, Sierra Leone's Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources Alhaji Minkailu Mansaray hands a diamond during a meeting with delegates of Kono district, where the gem was found, at the presidential office in Freetown, Sierra Leone. (Photo: AP)
 

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli does not take field on day two

Virat Kohli, however, was seen joining his teammates at the warm-up before the start of play and had a long discussion with coach Anil Kumble and selector Devang Gandhi. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Pictures: Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte start Padman shoot in Indore

The pictures of Akshay and Radhika shared on Twitter by his fan club. (Photo credit: twitter.com/@Akkistaan)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

HC orders CBI to conduct preliminary inquiry into Narada sting

Calcutta High Court.

India raises concerns with Pakistan over missing clerics

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)

Justice Karnan demands Rs 14 crore from SC for ‘insulting in public’

Calcutta High Court Justice C.S. Karnan. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Pune: Parents of 4-yr-old heart patient write to Modi seeking financial aid

Aaradhya parents feel that Prime Minister Modi will definitely help their daughter as he did last year with Vaishali, who also had the same problem.

Goa: Money power proved stronger than people's power, says Digvijaya

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday lamented that money power proved stronger than people's power finally.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham