search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Cong didn't do what was needed, we're doing it: Sitharaman on PNB fraud

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 17, 2018, 3:26 pm IST
Updated Feb 17, 2018, 3:45 pm IST
Sitharaman asked Cong to explain the circumstances under which Allahabad Bank official Dinesh Dubey was forced to quit.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the entire might of the Government has been invoked to pin the 'culprit' Nirav Modi in the Rs 11,000-crore PNB fraud case. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the entire might of the Government has been invoked to pin the 'culprit' Nirav Modi in the Rs 11,000-crore PNB fraud case. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the entire might of the Government has been invoked to pin the "culprit" Nirav Modi in the Rs 11,000-crore PNB fraud case.

Accusing the then ruling government, Congress of not acting against the offenders, Sitharaman said that on September 13, 2013, party president Rahul Gandhi attended a promotional event of Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems even after the company was suspended for 6 months from doing business on NSE in the same year.

 

"The Congress didn't do what it was required... We are doing it," Sitharaman said.

Sitharaman asked the Congress to explain the circumstances under which the Allahabad Bank official Dinesh Dubey was forced to resign.

Dubey, a former director of the Allahabad Bank, had on Friday claimed that the Congress could have stopped the biggest bank scam of the country back in 2013, when he had flagged concerns about giving loans to Gitanjali Gems, according to a report in NDTV.

The country's second largest state-run lender, Punjab National Bank has been rocked by a Rs 11,400-crore fraud allegedly involving billionaire diamantaire Nirav Modi. 

PNB detected a USD 1.77 billion scam where Modi allegedly acquired fraudulent letters of undertaking (LoUs) from a branch in Mumbai to secure overseas credit from other Indian lenders. 

Following raids at various premises of the jeweller and his family, the Ministry of External Affairs has suspended validity of passports of Nirav Modi and his business partner and uncle Mehul Choksi with immediate effect for a period of four weeks on the advice of the Enforcement Directorate.

Also Read: PNB fraud case: Nirav Modi’s passport suspended for 4 wks, Interpol issues notice

ED sources told ANI that the agency has raided 35 new locations covering 11 states and seized diamond and gold worth Rs 549 crore on Friday.

Also Read: ED raids Nirav Modi premises, seizes Rs 5,700 Cr from 35 locations, 11 states

Tags: nirmala sitharaman, punjab national bank, pnb fraud case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amy Jackson is no longer single and we now know who has stolen her heart

Some of the moments Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou spent together courtesy Instagram.
 

Twitter reacts to Chinese New Year TV gala's racist 'blackface' skit

The skit also stirred unease in China, where hundreds of Internet users expressed their dismay on the Weibo microblogging platform. (Photo: Twitter/thebruhnisher)
 

Here’s how eating slowly can help you lose weight

Results showed that compared with those who tended to gobble up their food, those who ate at a normal speed were 29 percent less likely to be obese. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

1More Triple Driver (Apple) review: Well-defined audio delivery

These headphones definitely sound great and completely justify the price.
 

Run Machine! 6 records Virat Kohli broke during South Africa vs India ODI series

With 558 in the series, Kohli set the record for the highest score by a captain in a bilateral ODI series. (Photo: AFP)
 

Kooky cookie: Valentine's treats left by parent at daycare leaves staff feeling high

Two workers reported feeling woozy. About 10 others reported less intense symptoms. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Historic' ties: India-Iran ink 9 pacts, special focus on Chabahar port

(Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Religion is 'personal', 'way of worship', shouldn't be mixed with politics: Venkaiah

He was delivering the Sree Chithira Thirunal Memorial Lecture in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo: PTI/File)

UP police pats its own back, says criminals scared of crime, not cops

Uttar Pradesh Police congratulates self, says criminals scared of crime, not cops. (Representational Image | AFP)

Back to basics: Arvinder Singh Lovely rejoins Cong, says was 'misfit in BJP'

Months after joining BJP, Arvinder Singh Lovely makes a comeback in Congress on Saturday. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Tripura to go to polls tomorrow; BJP looks to overthrow Manik 'sarkar'

Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, who is seeking fifth term from his home constituency of Dhanpur, even stated that the main contest is between CPI(M) and the BJP in the February 18 assembly polls for 60 seats. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham