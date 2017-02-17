Two satellites from flock of 104 launched by Isro ‘yet to respond’

Nation, Current Affairs

All the other satellites are in good health, Antrix officials said.
Space agency Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launching a record 104 satellites, including India’s earth observation satellite on-board PSLV-C37/Cartosat2 Series from the spaceport of Sriharikota on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
Nellore: Among the 101 foreign satellites launched by the Isro on Wednesday — out of a record total of 104 — 99 have established contact with the ground stations of their respective client countries.

But officials at the Antrix Corporation — the commercial arm of the Isro — are still waiting for contact from two satellites belonging to Israel and Kazakhastan.
Indian scientists believe the two satellites may have made contact with their respective nations already and are saying there could be a likely delay from the customer end to pass on that message.

All the other satellites are in good health, Antrix officials said. One of the Israeli satellites is carrying an imaging payload and has been built to track climate phenomena. The one from Kazakhstan has been developed by students from a university there.

Speaking to this newspaper, Antrix Corporation chairman and MD S. Rakesh maintained that Wednesday’s launch was a major commercial boost and had placed Isro on a different pedestal.

He added that they are now firmly established in the world of small satellites market. “We are now a truly global force to reckon with and looking forward to challenges ahead,” Mr Rakesh said.

About upcoming launches, he said Isro was planning to launch slightly la-rger satellites along with a primary Indian satellite using the PSLV rocket wi-thin the next 3 months.

Students hail Isro, take out rally with flag
Students of several schools and colleges have taken out a procession holding a large national flag on Thursday, hailing Indian Space Research Orgnisation for the historical launch of 104 sa-tellites in a single mission. The rally was taken out from Sarvodaya College to Gandhi Statue at around 11 am.

Nellore Mayor S.K. Abdul Aziz, MLC Beeda Ravichandra and TD town wing in-charge Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy also took part. Mr Ravichandra called upon the students to draw inspiration from the scientists of Shar and excel in their academics.

The rally was organised under the auspices of Private Schools Management Association. Mayor Abdul Aziz and Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy lauded the Indian Space Research Organisation for making a World record.

They said it was a proud moment for the natives of Nellore district since India’s Space Port, Satish Dhawan Space Centre, is located in the
district. Traffic on the busy Trunk Road went haywire following the rally taken out from Sarvodaya College to Gandi Statue at around 11 am.

