TRS govt forcibly taking land of small farmers to benefit corporates: Cong

PTI
Published Feb 17, 2017, 8:25 am IST
Updated Feb 17, 2017, 8:26 am IST
Congress demanded the state government acquire lands only under the Land Acquisition Act, 2013.
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: File)
Hyderabad: Telangana Congress on Friday accused the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government of forcibly acquiring land of small and marginal farmers for projects to benefit a few corporates.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the GO (Government Order) 38 issued by the State Government for acquisition of land for various projects is nothing but a modified version of controversial GO 123.

He demanded the state government acquire lands only under the Land Acquisition Act, 2013. He claimed the GO 38 was incomplete and does not include Social Impact Assessment and Environment Impact Assessment provisions, thus causing injustice to farmers and other oustees.

Reddy said acquisition of land under GO 123 was totally unconstitutional and accused the TRS government of forcibly acquiring land of small and marginal farmers to benefit a few corporates.

Meanwhile, another party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Damodar Raj Narasimha said the State Government has acquired nearly 30,000 acres of land without holding a single Grama Sabha.

He dismissed the allegations by TRS leaders that Congress was creating roadblocks in execution of development projects.

Tags: telangana rashtra samiti (trs), telangana congress, land acquisition act
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

