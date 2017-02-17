Nation, Current Affairs

No sex test advertisements, Supreme Court tells Google, Yahoo

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 17, 2017, 2:06 am IST
Updated Feb 17, 2017, 2:33 am IST
Sex determination tests in India are illegal under the PNDT Act.
Supreme Court of India (Photo: AP)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked internet search engines Google, Yahoo and Microsoft to set up an expert body within the company to monitor and remove sex-determination advertisements.

Sex determination tests in India are illegal under the PNDT Act (Pre-natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 1994).

A bench of Justices Dipak Misra and R. Banumathi also appr-oved the nodal agency set up by the Centre that will guide the search engines to delete offensive advertisements and materials.

The bench passed this order on a writ petition filed in 2008 by one Sabu George.  At the earlier hearing, Google and other search engines had assured that  they would forthwith take all necessary steps to block and develop further requisite technique  so that the moment any advertisement or search is introduced into the system, the results would not be projected or seen, in India, by resorting to “auto block” method. But since it was not being implemented, the court passed the present order.

The bench asked the search engines to respect the law of the land by having an in-house mechanism to curb these advertisements.

Quoting Unicef figures, it was submitted that foetal sex determination by ‘unethical’ medical professionals has grown into a `1,000-crore industry in India. Following the 2011 census, it was estimated that upto 8 million female foetuses had been aborted in the previous decade.

Apex court says no right is absolute  
The Centre informed the court that the ministry of health and family welfare has set up a “nodal agency” to enforce the ban on commercial advertisements and all forms of information on Internet relating to “pre-natal sex determination” tests to find out whether the foetus is a boy or girl.

The bench rejected the arguments of Google, Yahoo and Microsoft that they were willing to block all commercial advertisements, it would be impossible to block knowledge which are not commercial in nature. It was also argued that such a curb will violate the right to free information, but court turned down the objection saying no right is absolute.  

The bench said while knowledge, wisdom and information cannot be blocked there is no doubt that there has to be freedom for access to information, but such freedom cannot violate a law that holds the field. “You cannot have and should not have anything on website that carries any propaganda,” it added.

Tags: supreme court of india, google
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

World Gallery

The World Press Photo Awards honour some of the best photos clicked for the news industry during the year, across categories and genres.

Frozen frames: Here are some winners from the World Press Photo awards
About 20,000 people staged a march through Mexico's capital demanding respect for their country and its migrants in the face of perceived hostility from the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Protest erupt in Mexico as thousands gather to demand respect, reject Trump
More than 400 whales were stranded on a New Zealand beach Friday, with most of them dying quickly as frustrated volunteers desperately raced to save the survivors. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds of whales wash up dead on New Zealand beach
Scores of women took to the streets in Argentina in a bare-breasted demonstration of solidarity with women recently confronted by police for going topless on a South Atlantic beach.

In Argentina, women drop tops to protest topless ban
Former President Barack Obama, and his wife, Michelle, have spent some vacationing with Richard Branson since leaving the White House. (Photo: AP)

Obamas join Richard Branson for private island getaway
Travelers from the seven predominantly Muslim countries targeted by President Donald Trump enjoyed tearful reunions with loved ones in the US after a federal judge swept the ban aside.

Hugs and tears: Visa holders scramble to enter US after Trump’s ban reversed
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Anil Kumble heaps praise on Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni

Anil Kumble lauded Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his leadership qualities. (Photo: AFP)
 

Delhi boy gets Rs 71 lakh placement offer from Uber

US-based cab aggregator Uber (Photo: PTI)
 

BCCI will be back where they belong very very soon: Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri warned other cricket boards against taking advantage of BCCI's current mess. (Photo: AFP)
 

Pakistan President gets licence to drive in Islamabad

Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain. (Photo: PTI)
 

Barbers older than 60 shouldn't tonsure heads at TN temple: Madras HC

Palani Temple in Tamil nadu. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Vijender Singh to fight for second career title in April

Vijender Singh is presently the WBO Asia Pacific champion. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

National Green Tribunal seeks curbs on sand mining

sand mining

Quota clubbing worries IAS officers in Telangana

Muslim Community

We forced Telangana govt to issue GO 38: Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy

Telangana govt to insist on clause in GST Act for consumers

Finance minister Etela Rajender

Stamp duty cut to lift Telangana realty from slump

Sources said that decrease in stamp duty and registration fee are being considered.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham