Establishing 'illegal' Bangladeshi immigrants in Jammu a conspiracy: BJP

The Department of Good Governance of BJP is organising a seminar 'Demography Change of Jammu - A Challenge' on February 18. (Photo: File)

Jammu: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday said settling "illegal" Myanmar and Bangladeshi immigrants in Jammu is a "conspiracy" to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir's winter capital city and is also a "security concern".

"The most burning and disturbing issue concerning Jammu these days is the illegal immigrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh, who have settled in some parts of Jammu, which is a matter of security concern," BJP State General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Kaul said.

The Department of Good Governance of BJP is organising a seminar "Demography Change of Jammu - A Challenge" on February 18.

"There is a large scale conspiracy to change the demographic of Jammu and the people should not take the issue lightly. The seminar 'Demography of Change in Jammu - A Challenge' is being organised to make the public aware of the risks involved," State Spokesperson & In charge Department of Good Governance Prof Virender Gupta said.

He said "illegal" immigrants may multiply by numbers and establish contacts with criminal and anti-national elements.

"The party wants to make the people of Jammu city aware about the dangerous consequences of the settling of Rohingyas in Rajiv Nagar, Qasim Nagar, Railway Basti, Bathindi, Bage Bahu, Malik Market and who have almost merged in the local population," he said.

Gupta said these "illegal" immigrants are being assisted in getting ration cards and some have even obtained Aadhar cards with the help of the local people.

He said, "The presence of these people in Jammu city and its outskirts is creating worries in public mind, creating alarming security issues and need to be tackled with the united efforts".