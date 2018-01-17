search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Debutant pacer Lungi Ngidi delivered the Proteas two major breakthroughs on Day 4. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| SA vs Ind 2nd Test, Day 5: India 5 down as Pujara, Parthiv depart
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Haryana: Man, murdered Dalit girl had gone missing with, found dead

PTI
Published Jan 17, 2018, 1:24 pm IST
Updated Jan 17, 2018, 1:24 pm IST
Police said the body of the Class XII student was found in a decomposed condition from the Bhakhra Canal.
The youth had been named as the alleged abductor in a complaint lodged by the girl's family after the teenager had gone missing last week. (Representational image)
 The youth had been named as the alleged abductor in a complaint lodged by the girl's family after the teenager had gone missing last week. (Representational image)

Chandigarh: The Haryana Police on Wednesday said the body of a 19-year-old youth, who was named in the FIR as the alleged abductor in the savage rape and murder case of a 15-year-old Dalit girl from a village in Kurukshetra district, has been found in a canal near Jyotisar.

The body was found late Tuesday night from the Bhakhra Canal.

 

Police said the body of the Class XII student was found in a decomposed condition and was identified by his parents from a tattoo on his arm.

Police had earlier launched a hunt to nab the accused who is alleged to have abducted the girl from Kurukshetra.

The youth had been named as the alleged abductor in a complaint lodged by the girl's family after the teenager had gone missing last week from her village in Kurukshetra after leaving home to attend a tuition class.

"On the complaint of the girl's parents, we were treating the youth as a suspect for kidnapping. His body was found Tueasday night from a canal near Jyotisar. Though there were no visible injury marks, the postmortem will reveal the exact cause of his death," Kurukshetra SP, Abhishek Garg informed.

The Class X student's half-naked body was found on Saturday from near the bank of a canal in a village in Jind district after she had gone missing last Tuesday.

Asked about the allegations levelled by the girl's family that local police did not immediately act upon the complaint lodged with them when the girl had gone missing, the Kurukshetra SP said the SHO concerned had been placed under suspension.

The girl was brutally assaulted, her private parts mutilated and some of the vital organs ruptured, the police had said earlier.

The incident triggered nationwide outrage, with the opposition Congress slamming the Khattar government over its alleged failure to ensure safety and security of women.

Alleging complete breakdown of law and order machinery, the Congress had also asked the ML Khattar led BJP government to resign on moral grounds.

Police had earlier said they believe the number of accused in the crime could be more than one. However, with the body of the youth being found, the mystery of how the girl reached 100 km away from her home in Jind district where her body was found has further deepened.

"It is an ongoing investigation. We have also detained a few persons. Our teams are investigating the case from all angles," he said.

The shocking incident came close on the heels of another incident last month, in which a six-year-old girl was brutally raped and killed in Haryana's Uklana area in Hisar district.

Besides, an 11-year-old girl was also raped and killed in a separate incident in Panipat last week while a 23-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and then gangraped in a moving car in Faridabad.

In the wake of recent incidents of rape and murders being reported from different parts of Haryana, DGP B S Sandhu on Tueasday held a meeting with senior officers of the police department and asked field units to accord priority to cases.

Tags: haryana rape case, dalit teen rape, haryana police, khattar government
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Drinking tea can put you in a good mood: Study

Tea can put you in a good mood and make you more creative. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Treatment injected into ear could restore hearing, researchers claim

Treatment injected into ear could restore hearing. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Man trying to stop sneeze by holding his nose blasts hole through back of throat

According to doctors who wrote in the journal BMJ Case Reports the outcome could have been far worse – the explosive internal forces caused by holding his nose while sneezing could kill him
 

Couple with red rash on backsides discover it’s worms burrowing into skin

Doctors diagnosed the pair with cutaneous larva migrans, a parasitic skin infection caused by hookworm larvae. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Done with pitch complains, South Africa eye India Test series win: Dean Elgar

"It's a little disappointing to have a wicket of this nature because it's not what we would choose to play a subcontinental side on, but so be it, we are done complaining about it. We just need to crack on and try and win a Test," said Dean Elgar. (Photo: AP)
 

Drama in BCCI over India vs Afghanistan Test date; here’s what happened

BCCI acting president CK Khanna, treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhry, senior member and IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla were kept in dark about the date of the India versus Afghanistan Test. (Photo: BCCI / PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

After 8-km roadshow in Gujarat, Modi-Netanyahu visit Sabarmati Ashram

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu at Sabarmati Ashram. (Photo: ANI)

Bed of banned notes: Rs 100 cr old currency seized from Kanpur

The raid was conducted in Kanpur's Seesamau pocket. (Photo: ANI)

Impose curb on internet, social media to tackle terrorism: Bipin Rawat

The Army Chief also listed the importance of biological chemical weapons and the threat that comes with it. (Photo: ANI)

More resources can help ISRO deliver at much faster pace: Ex-chairman Kiran Kumar

According to ISRO sources, Kiran Kumar has been appointed as Vikram Sarabhai Distinguished Professor, and has taken up an advisory role. (Photo: File)

ISRO releases first image captured by Cartosat-2 series satellite from space

The image shows a part of Indore with the Holkar Cricket Stadium in the centre. (Photo: ISRO)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham