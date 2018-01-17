search on deccanchronicle.com
Bed of banned notes: Rs 100 cr old currency seized from Kanpur

ANI
Published Jan 17, 2018, 11:51 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2018, 11:54 am IST
The raid was conducted in Kanpur's Seesamau pocket. (Photo: ANI)
Kanpur: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday seized demonetised currency notes estimated to be worth Rs 100 crore in Kanpur.

However, the counting is on to ascertain the exact amount of money.

 

The cash was in Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, which were demonetised by the government in November 2016.

The raid was conducted in Kanpur's Seesamau pocket.

"We received information of the presence of demonetised currency worth crores at a person's residential premises in Kanpur. A raid was conducted by teams of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Income Tax (I-T) department officials. A final amount has not been ascertained as search and counting is underway. We are interrogating the people involved," AK Meena, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) said.

The police refused to disclose details about the accused involved.

An interrogation is underway by the I-T department officials.

