After 8-km roadshow in Gujarat, Modi-Netanyahu visit Sabarmati Ashram

Published Jan 17, 2018, 12:28 pm IST
Updated Jan 17, 2018, 12:46 pm IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu at Sabarmati Ashram. (Photo: ANI)
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, who arrived in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, held an eight-kilometer-long roadshow, which ended end at the Sabarmati Ashram, also known as Gandhi Ashram, where Mahatma Gandhi lived for over a decade.

Security was tightened along the route from the Ahmedabad airport to Sabarmati Ashram.

The Israeli Prime Minister and his wife Sara were received at the airport by Narendra Modi.  

Around 50 stages were set up along the route that Modi and Netanyahu took to Sabarmati Ashram. 

People from different states and union territories performed and welcomed the two leaders and visiting dignitaries at various points.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu also flew kites at Sabarmati Ashram.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara wrote a message at Sabarmati Ashram. 

It read: "An inspiring visit to the hearth of one of humanity's great prophets of inspiration - Mahatma Gandhi."

Both the prime ministers will attend the inauguration of the iCreate Center at Deo Dholera Village in Ahmedabad. 

The iCreate Center has been created with the objective of facilitating entrepreneurship through blending creativity, innovation, engineering, product design and leveraging emerging technologies to deal with major issues such as food security, water, connectivity, cyber security, IT and electronics, non-conventional energy, bio-medical equipment and devices.

The prime ministers will then take a tour of the facility and visit various stalls that highlight latest technologies and innovations across various fields.

Following the tour, both the leaders will also award six category winners of the India-Israel Innovation Challenge 2017.

Modi and Netanyahu will then address the assembled gathering.
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu will also gift his Indian counterpart the Gal-Mobile (Mobile Filtration Vehicle). 

This will take place through a video link from Banaskantha district where the vehicle has already arrived from Israel.

Following this, leaders will visit the Centre for Excellence -Vegetables in Vadrad where they will be briefed on the progress in the India-Israel Agriculture Work Plan.

They will also e-inaugurate the Centre for Excellence - Date Palm, through a video link in Kukama.

The leaders will witness the signing of an Memorandum of understanding (MoU) between COE Vadrad and Farmer's Producer Organization for the establishment of hi-tech vegetable seedling production unit.

