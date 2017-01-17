Walk away from terror to walk the path of peace with India: Modi to Pak

New Delhi: Speaking at the inauguration of the second Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that in May 2014, the people of India had ushered in a ‘new normal’ by voting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power in a landslide.

“My fellow Indians spoke in one voice to entrust my government with the mandate of change,” the PM said.

Stressing that the world needs India to rise as much as India needs the world, Modi said “our desire to change the country has an indivisible link with the external world.”

“For multiple reasons, and at multiple levels world is growing through profound changes. Non-state actors are significant contributors to the spread of challenges we face," the PM asserted in a reference to Pakistan-based terrorism affecting India.

On India-Pakistan peace process, Modi asked the neighbour to walk away from terror to walk the path of peace.

“An integrated neighbourhood is my dream. There is a need to strengthen connectivity and bring the region together,” said Modi.