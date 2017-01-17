Bihar: Rare lizards worth Rs 1.5 crore seized

SSB deputy commandant Kumar Sundaram said the smugglers who hail from Assam came to Kisanganj with the lizards hidden in a box of slipper by Kamakhya Express train. (Representational image)

Kisanganj (Bihar): Rare variety of lizards valued at about Rs 1.5 crore in the international market was on Monday seized from two smugglers in Kisanganj district. In a coordinated action, a joint team of SSB, RPF, GRP and Forest department personnel caught two smugglers with the rare species of lizards known as 'Tokyo' which they were supposed to hand over to a contact near Hanuman temple in Kisanganj.

SSB deputy commandant Kumar Sundaram said the smugglers who hail from Assam came to Kisanganj with the lizards hidden in a box of slipper by Kamakhya Express train.

A hole was created in the box for the lizards to breath and they were fed with moths from time to time during the journey, the SSB Deputy Commandant said. He said that the seized lizards have been handed over to the officials of the forest department.