search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu proposes Telugu quota in jobs

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 16, 2017, 1:55 am IST
Updated Dec 16, 2017, 3:08 am IST
Knowledge of Telugu should be linked with education and job opportunities to ensure its survival, says Venkaiah Naidu.
Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at the World Telugu Conference in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo: DC)
 Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at the World Telugu Conference in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu warned on Friday that the Telugu language, culture, and traditions may soon vanish if urgent steps are not taken to conserve them.

Addressing the inaugural function of the World Telugu Conference at LB Stadium here, he said he appreciated the efforts of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to hold the WTC in such a grand manner and applauded his recent decision to make Telugu compulsory for all students till Class XII.

 

He said quotas must be given in government jobs for Telugus, and officials and staff working in government departments must know Telugu.

Knowledge of Telugu should be linked with education and job opportunities to ensure its survival, he said.

“If such measures are not taken, Telugu will vanish. If any language vanishes, it will have adverse impact on its culture and traditions also, which too will fade away. If roots are affected, even a giant tree will collapse. We have to strengthen Telugu from the roots for the language to prosper in future,” he said amidst thunderous applause from those on the dais and thousands of participants on the sprawling grounds.

Mother tongue is like our eyes: Venkaiah
Mr Naidu assured the audience that he would pursue quotas in government jobs for regional languages with all Public Service Commissions.

“Forgetting the mother tongue amounts to forgetting the mother. I lost my mother in my childhood. I have been treating my mother tongue as my mother since then. I always say that those who forget their mother, language and country, are not human beings. Now I want to add that those who forget their schools and teachers are also not human beings,” he declared.

He said that Telugu is the most widely spoken language after English and Hindi, but it is losing ground faster.

“People are keen to learn English saying that it will help them to come up in life. But I disagree with this argument. KCR, Chandrababu and I have not studied in convent schools. We studied in Telugu schools. Yet we could come up in life. Mother tongue is like eyes and other languages are like spectacles. If we have eyes, we can use spectacles. If we have no eyes, there is no use of spectacles,” Mr Naidu said.  

Tags: m venkaiah naidu
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Telugu language scores big in the US
World Telugu Conference to ask Telangana to make Telugu must


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition review: The 'Force' gets a galactic shimmer

If you consider yourself to be a true Jedi, i.e. a massive fan of the Star Wars franchise and prefer basking in the glory of the greatest fictional heroes of the universe even on the move, then you should immediately head out to the nearest OnePlus store.
 

What to expect from the Samsung Galaxy S9

While Samsung is yet to spill the beans regarding its upcoming flagship, we still have a rough idea of how the smartphone is shaping up based on the rumours and half baked reports.
 

Year ender 2017: How the world conspired this year

Conspiracy theories of 2017. (Photo: AP / Pixabay)
 

Linksys Max-Stream EA7500 review: A home Wi-Fi router for power users

Built with ABS plastic, the all-black and modestly designed EA7500 has a small footprint and a rugged exterior.
 

Priyanka to take home Rs 5 crores for 5-minute performance at awards show?

Priyanka Chopra's last Bollywood project was 'Jai Gangaajal.'
 

Eighth planet found in faraway solar system, matching ours

The Kepler-90 system also could have a ninth planet or more, according to the researchers. It is 2,545 light-years away; a light-year is 5.8 trillion miles. Representational Photo: NASA
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CM Siddaramaiah: Want ballots in 2018, not EVMs

So my government will write to the EC to do away with them for the 2018 poll,

Ananth Kumar Hegde threat: Riots coming

The court's decision has clearly conveyed that mindless application of section 307 will not be tolerated and the law of the land will assert itself. (Photo: DC)

Telangana: Diet students cry foul over teacher’s test

Due to which, the course will end by February 2018 and students will lose a year. (Representational Image)

Positive Consumption, giving back to earth

I think that this new life of mine is perhaps an atonement for all the sins I committed in my past life.

Telangana: Poor sorting of waste a problem

GHMC commissioner B Janardhan Reddy (Photo: Youtube | Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham