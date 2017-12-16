search on deccanchronicle.com
Gujarat polls, phase 2: Repolling to be conducted at 6 stations tomorrow

ANI
Published Dec 16, 2017, 3:14 pm IST
Updated Dec 16, 2017, 3:14 pm IST
The results of the Gujarat Assembly elections will be announced on December 18.
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Saturday said repolling will be conducted at six polling stations in Vadgam, Viramgam, Daskroi and Savli areas of Gujarat on Sunday.

Elections were held in these six polling stations in the second phase of Gujarat Assembly polls on December 14.

 

Apart from this, counting of votes will be done through counting of slips in VVPAT in 10 polling stations in Visnagar, Becharaji, Modasa, Vejalpur, Vatva, Jamalpur-Khadia, Savli and Sankheda as the presiding officers did not clear from the control unit the votes that were cast during mock poll, the poll commission added.

