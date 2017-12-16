search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Don’t bring Sunny Leone to Karnataka: Minister Ramaling Reddy

PTI
Published Dec 16, 2017, 9:37 am IST
Updated Dec 16, 2017, 9:37 am IST
Organisations have been opposing the event on Dec 31 alleging that the invitation to Sunny Leone will be an 'assault' of the city's culture.
For the past one week, the KRV members have been agitating in the city, taking out rallies and burning effigies of Sunny Leone. (Photo: File)
 For the past one week, the KRV members have been agitating in the city, taking out rallies and burning effigies of Sunny Leone. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Friday decided not to permit Bollywood actress Sunny Leone's New Year eve show in Bengaluru and elsewhere in the state following protests from Kannada outfits.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and some other organisations have been opposing the proposed event on December 31 alleging that the invitation to Sunny Leone will be an "assault" of the city's culture.

 

For the past one week, the KRV members have been agitating in the city, taking out rallies and burning effigies of Sunny Leone.

"I have instructed (authorities) not to allow such events. Don't bring her (Leone) here. People are opposed to the event. Let them (organisers) organise events related to Kannada culture and literature, which is our heritage," Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy said. 

KRV office-bearer Harish welcomed the government decision.

"It is a victory for us. Government has cancelled the programme. Had it happened here, we would have brought activists from 20 districts to Bengaluru and held a mega protest here."

Tags: sunny leone, karnataka government denies permission to sunny leone's new year eve show in bengaluru, karnataka home minister, ramalinga reddy
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Facebook defends itself against critics of social media

It was the second time this week that Facebook had published such a rebuttal, signalling a new willingness to defend a business model that translates users’ attention into advertising revenue.
 

SpaceX recycled rocket soars with recycled capsule

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from newly refurbished Pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, in Cape Canaveral, Fla, Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. The rocket is carrying supplies to the International Space Station. (Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP)
 

OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition review: The 'Force' gets a galactic shimmer

If you consider yourself to be a true Jedi, i.e. a massive fan of the Star Wars franchise and prefer basking in the glory of the greatest fictional heroes of the universe even on the move, then you should immediately head out to the nearest OnePlus store.
 

Ravindra Jadeja hits 6 sixes in an over in Saurashtra Cricket Association T20 game

During the Inter-District T20 tournament match organised by Saurashtra Cricket Association, Ravindra Jadeja, in the 15th over bowled by left-arm medium pacer Nilam Vamja, hit six consecutive sixes. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Here are the top 7 places for a wellness holiday in India in 2018

From Meghalaya, to Kashmir, Goa and others, we list places for the perfect holiday in 2018
 

Scrolling through Facebook feed may make you sad, says study

Facebook is acknowledging something many already know: Using social media can be bad for your health.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh: 6,000 varieties of rose plants to be displayed in Rose festival

A file photo of flower show in Vijayawada.

Day of promotion: Rahul Gandhi to take over as Congress president today

Rahul Gandhi was unanimously named for the post of the Congress president on Monday after no one else from his party challenged him in the internal election. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

3 innovative apps to up Amaravati’s expansion

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu watches the capital’s designs at the Amaravati Deep Drive workshop on the second day in Vijayawada on Friday. (Photo: DC)

Vijayawada: Nine accused in Kalidasu case arrested

The six accused brutally killed Kalidasu Subrahmanyam, alias Vemiri Subbu, with knives and escaped on their bikes. (Representational Image)

Andhra Pradesh: Chlorinated water within three months

He exhorted the members to give up the habit of sitting at home and appending signature on registers without attending meetings. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham