search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP crushes voices, we let them speak: Rahul's maiden speech as Cong chief

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 16, 2017, 12:21 pm IST
Updated Dec 16, 2017, 12:39 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi further said, 'We consider the BJP as our brothers and sisters, but we do not agree with them.'
Rahul was presented with a certificate that formally names him as the new Congress President. From here on, he is officially the top boss of the Congress party. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia))
 Rahul was presented with a certificate that formally names him as the new Congress President. From here on, he is officially the top boss of the Congress party. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia))

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi on Saturday formally became the Congress President taking the baton from his mother Sonia Gandhi.

Rahul was presented with a certificate that formally names him as the new Congress President. From here on, he is officially the top boss of the Congress party.

 

In his maiden speech as the Congress president, Rahul Gandhi said, "We consider the BJP as our brothers and sisters, but we do not agree with them. They (BJP) crush voices but we allow them to speak, they defame we respect and defend."

Rahul Gandhi said that politics belongs to the people, but today it is not being used for people. "It is not being used to uplift people, but to crush them," the 47-year-old Congress president said.

"Many of us are disillusioned by politics of our time. Today, politics is devoid of kindness and truth," the newly-sworn Congress president said.

Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "Congress took India to 21st century, but the PM, today, is taking us back to the medieval times."

Intensifying his attack on BJP, Rahul said, "You have an example in front of you, once fire breaks out it is difficult to douse it, that is what we are telling the people of BJP, that if you set the nation on fire it will be difficult to control. Today BJP has spread the fire of violence across the country."

"And if there is anyone who can stop what the BJP is doing, it is the 'pyara karyakarta and neta' of Congress. We are going to make Congress, grand old and young party. We will fight the politics of anger," the Congress president said.

“Congress is an ancient idea. BJP would have you believe they are the oldest idea in the universe, as usual this is not the truth. In India, there are two ideas that have clashed, idea of self vs the other. BJP are soldiers fighting for self. Congress guided by service of community,” Rahul said.

The newly-elected Congress chief said, “It is with deepest humility, that I accept this position (of Congress President) knowing that I will always be walking in the shadow of giants.”

Rahul Gandhi ended his speech saying, "Thanks mother Sonia Gandhi for being a guiding force."

Handing over the charge of the party to her son and congratulating and blessing Rahul, Sonia Gandhi said, "Rahul is my son, so I do not think for me to praise him is right but I would say that since childhood he had to bear the brunt of violence, after joining politics he had to face blatant personal attacks, that have made him a stronger person."

"When I realised the Congress party is getting weaker after my husband's death, then I had to listen to my party's 'cheekh' (voice)," Sonia Gandhi said in her last speech as the Congress leader.

Sonia Gandhi thanked her mother in-law and the former prime minister of the country Indira Gandhi and said, "I was introduced to politics for the first time after marrying Rajiv Gandhi. Indira Gandhi was a big support."

Praising the Gandhi family Sonia said, "This family has done so much for the country. They have given their lives for the country."

"Indira Gandhi took me into the family as her daughter and supported me at every stage. When she was assassinated in 1984, I felt like my mother was taken from me," the former Congress chief added. 

Sonia said, "A great responsibility suddenly came upon my husband Rajiv Gandhi, with whom, I remember travelling the length and breadth of India. India had many challenges at that time, which Rajiv Gandhi handled with you all to steer India to what we see today. I salute Indira and Rajiv Gandhi for their invaluable contribution to India."

Addressing the event, former prime minister and Congress leader Manmohan Singh said, "I am sure the party will scale new heights of glory."

"Rahul taking over as president when there are certain disturbing trends noticeable in politics. As a distinguished academic pointed out that there are dangers that politics of fear will take over politics of hope, Rahulji, we depend upon you to transform and sustain politics of hope," Singh added.

Now that Soniaji is handing over reins of the party to Rahulji we salute Soniaji for uniting the leadership, something that she has been doing since 19 years. Rahulji brings a new sense of dedication and commitment (as party president)," Manmohan Singh said.

Tags: rahul gandhi, congress president, sonia gandhi, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Elderly couple at 81 and 90 set to become Britain’s oldest newlyweds

The couple, 90-year-old Ted Wright and 81-year-old Joan Grant dated for 15 years before deciding to tie the knot. (Photo: Picjumbo)
 

Facebook to roll out Click-to-WhatsApp messaging button

Tech Crunch has confirmed that this new Facebook feature is rolling out first in North America, South America, Africa, Australia and most of Asia. (Photo: Tech Crunch)
 

Facebook defends itself against critics of social media

It was the second time this week that Facebook had published such a rebuttal, signalling a new willingness to defend a business model that translates users’ attention into advertising revenue.
 

SpaceX recycled rocket soars with recycled capsule

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from newly refurbished Pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, in Cape Canaveral, Fla, Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. The rocket is carrying supplies to the International Space Station. (Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP)
 

OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition review: The 'Force' gets a galactic shimmer

If you consider yourself to be a true Jedi, i.e. a massive fan of the Star Wars franchise and prefer basking in the glory of the greatest fictional heroes of the universe even on the move, then you should immediately head out to the nearest OnePlus store.
 

Ravindra Jadeja joins elite list, hits 6 sixes in an over in Inter-District Twenty20

During the Inter-District T20 tournament match organised by Saurashtra Cricket Association, Ravindra Jadeja, in the 15th over bowled by left-arm medium pacer Nilam Vamja, hit six consecutive sixes. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

2012 Delhi gangrape: 2 death row convicts file review petition in SC

The review plea, filed through advocate AP Singh for two of the convicts said the investigation in the matter was not only flawed but also unreliable as many facts of the investigation pertain to recording of the dying declaration of the victim. (Photo: File)

'HRD official was scared for life, body dumped,' family cries murder

Indian Civil Accounts Service officer Jeetendra Kumar Jha's body was found on rail tracks on Monday in Palam. (Photo: Facebook | jeetendra.k.jha)

Andhra Pradesh: 1,000-km expedition on bicycles concludes

Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins the cyclists from alumni of IIM Ahmedabad during the concluding ceremony of 1000 km Umeed Cycle Rally at Satya Sai Vidya Vihar School in Visakhapatnam on Friday. (Photo: DC)

SleepDoc fetches IIT Kharagpur grand prize

Routray, a professor of electrical engineering department at IIT-Kharagpur, along with his associate Laxmi Kant Tiwari and other students (Representational Image)

7,000 acres acquired for Vizag-Chennai corridor

The state government sanctioned Rs 3,187 crores for the VCIC development programme.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham