Aadhaar date for all schemes, services extended till March 31

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has extended the deadline for Aadhaar linkage with bank accounts and all welfare schemes of the ministries/departments of the Central and State government until March 31, 2018.

The court has also extended the date for the completion of the linkage of Aadhaar and KYC process in respect of mobiles subscribers until March 31 as against February 6.

The bench said, “insofar as new bank accounts are concerned, the deadline extended, subject to the submission of the details in regard to the filing of an application for an Aadhaar.”