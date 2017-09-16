Nation, Current Affairs

Vehicle owners not starving, can afford to pay: KJ Alphons on fuel price hike

ANI
Published Sep 16, 2017, 5:14 pm IST
Updated Sep 16, 2017, 5:16 pm IST
'We are imposing the taxes so that the poor have a dignified life. So we are going to tax people who can afford to pay,' he said.
Alphons Kannanthanam said that the government is working for the welfare of the downtrodden to ensure electricity in every village. (Photo: PTI)
 Alphons Kannanthanam said that the government is working for the welfare of the downtrodden to ensure electricity in every village. (Photo: PTI)

Trivandrum: "Who owns a vehicle and can afford to pay, will have to pay," says Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam, while trying to explain the consistent rise in the fuel price for which the Centre has been facing backlash.

"Who buys petrol? Somebody who has a car, bike; certainly he is not starving. Somebody who can afford to pay, has to pay," Kannanthanam told the media on Saturday.

Kannanthanam said that the government is working for the welfare of the downtrodden to ensure electricity in every village, build houses and toilets, for which money is needed and the ruling dispensation is not stealing that money from anyone.

"We are imposing the taxes so that the poor have a dignified life. Money being collected today is not being stolen by us. It is going to cost enormous amount of money. So we are going to tax people who can afford to pay," he said.

The petrol and diesel prices have gone through the roof ever since the central government announced daily revision of fuel prices. Petrol price in Delhi on Tuesday was at Rs. 70.38 per litre, whereas in Mumbai a litre of petrol costs Rs 79.48.

Tags: alphons kannanthanam, fuel price, vehicle owners, diesel price, petrol price
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Related Stories

Petrol, diesel prices on the rise: Rs 79 in Mumbai, Rs 72 in Chennai


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Leaked! Aamir Khan looks unrecognisable in his shabby Thugs of Hindostan get-up

Aamir Khan snapped on the sets of 'Thugs of Hindostan' in Mumbai. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Mi A1 review: Xiaomi's first non-MIUI midrange flagship killer

With a near stock Android Nougat 7.1.2 on this setup and optimised accordingly, you are simply not ready for the blast of a flagship-class performance from this mid-range smartphone.
 

India vs Australia 5 ODIs, 3 T20Is: Schedule, squads, venues and match timings

There will be no shortage of drama and action as Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team takes on Steve Smith-led Australian side in the five ODIs and three Twenty20s. (Photo: ICC / AP)
 

Shraddha takes break from Saaho shoot, spends time with Saina, family in Hyderabad

Screengrabs from pictures and video posted by Shraddha Kapoor and Saina Nehwal on Instagram.
 

10.or E (Tenor E) review: E is for 'Essentials'

Budget smartphones have unarguably become good looking devices in the recent times and the 10.or E is no exception.
 

Korean Open: Sindhu beats Bingjiao in semis, faces Nozomi Okuhara in final

PV Sindhu will now face Nozomi Okuhara, who defeated Sindhu, in the BWF World Badminton Championship final last month, in the Korean Open Super Series final. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Boy could've lived had school been responsible: CBSE showcauses Ryan

The CBSE has given 15 days to Ryan International School’s authorities to respond to its notice. (Photo: ANI)

OIC has no right to comment on our internal affairs: India at UN on J&K issue

India said Jammu and Kashmir is an 'integral and inseparable' part of it, and advised the organisation to refrain from making such references in future. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Ram Rahim murder trial: Witness wants to break silence after 5 yrs

'With the changed circumstance, he has decided to appear before the court and give his statement,' his lawyer said. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Karnataka: Kagodu Thimmappa scoffs at call for Lingayat religion

Kagodu Thimmappa

Karnataka: College on mission to discover ‘Siri’

Students of MSRS College, Shirva with a sculpture of the Tulu holy spirit Siri (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham