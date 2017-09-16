Love Jihad: Kerala man files plea, urges SC to call off NIA probe

Shafeen Jahan, who had married a Hindu woman, had moved the SC after the Kerala HC annulled his marriage, saying it was an insult to the independence of women in the country. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The husband of Kerala woman, whose conversion to Islam became the subject of a National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigation following a Supreme Court order, has filed a plea in the apex court against the probe.

Shafeen Jahan on Saturday urged the Supreme Court to call off its order saying, "NIA isn't being fair".

On August 16, the Supreme Court directed an NIA probe under the supervision of a retired apex court judge into issues raised by Jahan. The Kerala High Court had annulled Jahan’s marriage, describing the case as an instance of 'love jihad'.

The top court said it had entrusted the task to the NIA as a neutral agency to get a "whole picture" and ascertain whether the particular instance was limited to a "small pocket" or was there "something wider" to the issue.

Jahan, who had married a Hindu woman in December 2016, had moved the apex court after the Kerala High Court annulled his marriage, saying that it was an insult to the independence of women in the country.

The woman, a Hindu, had converted to Islam and later married Jahan.