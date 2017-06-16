Nation, Current Affairs

Jadhav case: ICJ asks India, Pak to make submission by Sept 13, Dec 13

PTI
Published Jun 16, 2017, 5:19 pm IST
Updated Jun 16, 2017, 7:57 pm IST
Earlier, ICJ had restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav for alleged 'involvement in espionage and terrorist activities in Pakistan'.
Ex-navy officer Kulbushan Jadhav (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) has asked India to make its submission in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case by September 13.

On the other hand, Pakistan has been asked by the court to complete its submission by December 13 this year, the Ministry of External Affairs said here today.

In a hearing of the case on May 18, a 10-member bench of the ICJ restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer who had been awarded death sentence by a Pakistan army court for alleged "involvement in espionage and terrorist activities in Pakistan".

India moved the ICJ against the death sentence on May 8, describing the charges against Jadhav as "concocted" and his trial as "farcical".

Tags: international court of justice, kulbhushan jadhav, pakistan, espionage, terrorism
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

