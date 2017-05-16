Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana: Dharna Chowk protesters come to blows, many hurt

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | K K ABDUL RAHOOF
Published May 16, 2017, 12:45 am IST
Updated May 16, 2017, 2:26 am IST
Police resorted to a lathi-charge to control the situation. A dozen protesters from both sides were injured.
Cops use lathis to chase away protesters during the ‘Chalo Indira Park’ rally in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo: DC)
 Cops use lathis to chase away protesters during the ‘Chalo Indira Park’ rally in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: The Chalo Indira Park rally took a violent turn on Monday as protesters from Opposition parties and counter-protesters from local associations attacked each other with sticks and rods, and threw chairs at each other. Police resorted to a lathi-charge to control the situation. A dozen protesters from both sides were injured.

The government wants to relocate Dharna Chowk, where public protests are generally held, to the outskirts of the city. Political and civil rights protesters allege that the government is trying to stifle dissenting.

Scores of protesters from Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC), Left parties, the BJP, TDP and Congress, who occupied an entire stretch near Indira Park, broke through the barricades put up by the cops, who then retaliated with a lathi-charge.

The Opposition party coalition, the Dharna Chowk Parirakshana Committee, was led by M. Kodandaram of the TJAC; V. Hanumantha Rao of the Congress and MLA A. Revanth Reddy of the TD who were also in the forefront.

The counter-protesters consisted of local residents and association members, who supported the government’s decision to shift the chowk as the constant agitations and rallies lead to roads being closed and causes them a great deal of inconvenience.

Sources said that the police gave permission to both protesters and counter-protesters, and did not prepare itself  well for the inevitable clash between the two.

The political protestors tried to forcefully enter the other side of the chowk.

Clashes could have been avoided, says Kodandaram
Speaking at Dharna Chowk, M. Kodandaram of the TJAC told reporters that they the TJAC had approached police to find solutions to hold protests without affecting residents.

However, the police shrugged off their request and told them to resolve the issue among themselves. He added that the violence and clashes could have been avoided if the police and the TRS government had acted more responsibly.

According to the police, the political protesters tried to forcefully enter the other side of the chowk, where the counter protesters had put up their tents, and crossed the barricade.

“Following heated arguments, the two groups clashed, throwing chairs at each other. Violence broke out after a large number of protesters, who had assembled as part of a protest call opposing shifting of Dharna Chowk, tried to go to the site, and clashed with another group, who were supporting the government move,” said Central Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police D Joel Davis.

He insisted that “we had deployed enough force to control the crowd, and when the situation went out of control, we dispersed the agitators.”

Tags: dharna chowk, telangana joint action committee
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

Naga Shiromani, who lives close to the Dharna Chowk, gives drinking water to thirsty activists demanding revival of the Chowk at Indira Park in Hyderabad on Monday. Ms Shiromani said that she never had a problem with the protests at the Dharna Chowk. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Dharna Chowk protest: ‘Vested interests’ behind violence, KCR tells Governor

Rao told the Governor that the state government has not yet taken a final decision on shifting Dharna Chowk.
16 May 2017 12:51 AM
TJAC chief Prof. Kodandaram shows a protester injured in the lathi-charge during the ‘Chalo Indira Park’ protest march in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo: DC)

Violence at Dharna Chowk: Left, TJAC responsible, says TRS

The home minister said locals have been demanding shifting of Dharna Chowk in view of the problems faced by them.
16 May 2017 12:54 AM
Cops use lathis to chase away protesters during the ‘Chalo Indira Park’ rally in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo: DC)

Dharna Chowk protest: Activists suspicious of ‘shift backers’

Ruling party’s hand suspected behind change in locals’ stand.
16 May 2017 1:08 AM

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This virtual reality headset makes men feel like they are having sex with a pornstar

The production company called VR Bangers has launched a campaign to convince men to use virtual reality while having sex with their wives to have a better sex life. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Cyberattacks level off after global pushback, but fears persist

President Vladimir Putin denied Russia, which has been accused of cyber meddling in several countries around the world in recent years, had anything to do with an attack that hit hundreds of thousands of computers.
 

80-year-old woman sells goats to build toilet for centenarian mother-in-law

Chandana from the Anantapur village in Kanpur sold six of her goats so she could collect money to build a toilet for her 102-year-old mother-in-law. (Photo: Twitter)
 

What is the mystery behind Deepika's missing 'RK' tattoo from her latest ad?

A still from Deepika Padukone's recent Bangladeshi ad.
 

Venom of deadly Brazilian spider may cure erectile dysfunction

The fraction causing an erection has been identified (Photo: AFP)
 

Dhoni has been instrumental in Steve Smith’s success as RPS captain: Ben Stokes

MS Dhoni has been instrumental behind Steve Smith’s leadership, says Ben Stokes. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: Expat killed in Bahrain

Mallesh is survived by wife Nagamani, who makes beedies, son Kranthi Kumar, who completed Intermediate I year and younger son Teja, who completed Class VIII.(Photo: Representational Image)

Telangana: Old buses to be taken off roads

Institutes must upload details of new drivers in the transport department’s websitewww.transport.telangana.gov.in immediately (Photo: DC)

Telangana: IT layoffs common in industry, says KT Rama Rao

KT Rama Rao

Telangana: KT Rama Rao for open defecation free districts

KT Rama Rao

Missing boy’s father moves Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad High Court
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham