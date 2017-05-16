Nation, Current Affairs

Muslim population is on the rise in Telangana: Report

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 16, 2017, 2:01 am IST
Updated May 16, 2017, 2:01 am IST
The percentage of urban population among Hindus is 32.6 per cent whereas the corresponding figure for Muslims is 74.6 per cent.
According to the Telangana Social Development Report- 2017, about half of the total population of Muslims in the state is residing in Hyderabad district.
Hyderabad: The growth rate of Muslim population is increasing and the Hindu population is declining In Telangana state. In one decade, Muslims population grew from 12.4 per cent (38,53,213) of the population in Telangana in 2001 to 12.7 per cent forming a population of 44,64,699 in 2011 —  an addition of 6.11 lakh.

Hindu population has marginally declined from 85.94 per cent at total of 2,66,30,949 in 2001 to 85.1 per cemy at a total of 2,99,48,451 during the same period. The population, however, registered an increase in absolute numbers. The population of Christians also increased marginally in the state.

According to the Telangana Social Development Report- 2017, about half of the total population of Muslims in the state is residing in Hyderabad district. Of the 44.65 lakh Muslims in Telangana, 17.13 lakh live in the Hyderabad district, constituting 43.5 per cent of the total Muslim population in the state.

The Christians population growth was from 1.24 per cent to 1.3 per cent, taking the numbers from 3,84,373 to 4.47,124. Christians in Telangana are largely concentrated in the two districts — Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy. In the other districts where Christians have relatively higher presence are Medak, Nalgonda and Warangal.

The percentage of urban population among Hindus is 32.6 per cent whereas the corresponding figure for Muslims is 74.6 per cent. Urban ratio of Christians in Telangana has increased from 63.1 per cent in 2001 to 69 per cent in 2011.

Meanwhile at the national level, Muslim population is growing slower than it had in the previous decades and its growth rate has slowed more significantly than that of the Hindu population according to the 2011 census. The Muslim population still grows at a faster rate than the Hindu population, but the gap between the two growth rates is narrowing fast.

India has 966.3 million Hindus, who make up 79.8 per cent of its population, and 172.2 million Musl-ims, who make up 14.23 per cent. Among the other minorities, Christians make up 2.3 per cent of the population and Sikhs 1.72 per cent.

The data on Population by Religious Communities, as in Census 2011, showed that between 2001 and 2011, the Hindu population in India grew by 16.76 per cent, while that of the Muslims grew by 24.6 per cent.

Tags: hindu population, muslim population
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

