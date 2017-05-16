Hindu law of divorce is more discriminatory, says Kapil Sibal

New Delhi: Hindu law of divorce and succession are more discriminatory than triple talaq which has the sanctity of Muslim personal law, argued senior advocate Kapil Sibal on behalf of the AIMPLB.

Mr Sibal said women seeking divorce under the Hindu law are waiting for years in courts to get divorce. “Is this not discrimination,” counsel asked. Similarly under Hindu succession law, a father may deny property to the daughter and give it to his son, he said. Sibal said this kind of discrimination is not possible in Muslim law as everyone gets a share.