Andhra Pradesh tops in solar power, Telangana fourth

Published May 16, 2017, 12:51 am IST
Updated May 16, 2017, 2:15 am IST
The increase in solar power production has led to a fall in the cost of power in the open market.
Andhra Pradesh is at the top in India when it comes to solar power, with accumulative generation capacity of 1,867 MW. (Representational Image)
Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh is at the top in India when it comes to solar power, with accumulative generation capacity of 1,867 MW.  Telangana State, meanwhile, stands at fourth position with a generation capacity of 1,287 MW.

Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu are at second and third positions with 1,812 MW and 1,691MW respectively.

The Central Government is giving more importance to solar energy generation and is extending many incentives.  In 2016-17, India added 5,525 MW solar power generation capacity, taking the total to 12,288 MW.

The Union Power Ministry has estimated that the country has abundant solar power potential — it has been estimated at 748 GW.

From 2,632 MW in 2013-14, the total solar power generation has reached 12,288 MW. Of this, 4,800 MW is from rooftop solar projects while the rest is from large solar projects.

In the current financial year, the Centre has decided to add 5,000 MW of rooftop solar and 10,000 MW from large-scale solar projects.

Meanwhile, the cost of solar panels has come down in the last 5 years. At present the expenditure to set up I MW solar unit is about `5 crore. This would have cost `17 crore five years ago.

The Centre has announced many concessions to set up solar units. It has also extended exemption of customs duty to import solar panels and other equipment.

The increase in solar power production has led to a fall in the cost of power in the open market.

This virtual reality headset makes men feel like they are having sex with a pornstar

The production company called VR Bangers has launched a campaign to convince men to use virtual reality while having sex with their wives to have a better sex life. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Cyberattacks level off after global pushback, but fears persist

President Vladimir Putin denied Russia, which has been accused of cyber meddling in several countries around the world in recent years, had anything to do with an attack that hit hundreds of thousands of computers.
 

80-year-old woman sells goats to build toilet for centenarian mother-in-law

Chandana from the Anantapur village in Kanpur sold six of her goats so she could collect money to build a toilet for her 102-year-old mother-in-law. (Photo: Twitter)
 

What is the mystery behind Deepika's missing 'RK' tattoo from her latest ad?

A still from Deepika Padukone's recent Bangladeshi ad.
 

Venom of deadly Brazilian spider may cure erectile dysfunction

The fraction causing an erection has been identified (Photo: AFP)
 

Dhoni has been instrumental in Steve Smith’s success as RPS captain: Ben Stokes

MS Dhoni has been instrumental behind Steve Smith’s leadership, says Ben Stokes. (Photo: AFP)
