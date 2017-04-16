Nation, Current Affairs

NIMS told to share super speciality seats with Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 16, 2017, 12:58 am IST
Updated Apr 16, 2017, 2:09 am IST
Telangana government contended that the modification of the ratio, once in three years by rotation, was contrary to the Presidential Order.
Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences logo
 Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences logo

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court ordered the Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (Nims) to distribute the super specialty medical seats of  85 per cent quota reserved for local candidates of Andhra, Osmania and Sri Venkateswara University areas in the ratio of 3:2:2. The court also held that as per the Presidential Order the Nims is a state wide university.

A division bench comprising Justice V. Rama Subramanian and Justice J. Uma Devi was allowing two writ appeals by Dr Ch. Poornasree Sesha Sai Neelima and Dr Madhan Kumar challenging an order of a single judge directing the AP and Telangana governments and the Nims to consider the conversion, on rotation basis, of the seats from one varsity area to another once in three years, in branches of super specialty courses in medicine.

The appellants have applied for admission to DM (Cardiology) and DM (Neurology) courses in the Nims for the academic year 2016-2017. The sanctioned seats for these courses were eight seats each. They expected that of these, three seats would go to the AU area, two each for areas of OU and SV universities and one seat for non-local quota.

But the Nims distributed these seats in the ratio of three seats each for AU and OU areas one  each for SV University and non-local candidates.

The Telangana government contended that the modification of the ratio, once in three years by rotation, was contrary to the Presidential Order.

As per the Presidential Order 85 per cent of seats reserved for local candidates should be distributed among candidates of AU, OU and SV varsity areas in ratio of 42:36:22 on population basis.

The bench noted that the authorities rounded off 2.94 share of AU area to 3 and also rounded off 2.52 share of OU area as 3, since the fraction was more than 0.5.

Tags: hyderabad high court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Entertainment Gallery

Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Shraddha Kapoor were among the celebrities seen in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebrities impress with their fashion game
Several Bollywood celebrities were snapped while exiting a restaurant in Bandra after a bash on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina, Shraddha, Shilpa, others have an enjoyable time at bash in Bandra
Sonakshi Sinha and other members of the team of 'Noor' were present during the promotions of the film in Noida on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi Sinha and Kanan Gill promote Noor in Noida
Legendary Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday said that the upcoming film 'Sachin - A Billion Dreams' has helped him

Hope the film will be an avenue for fans: Sachin launches his film's trailer
Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Kareena, Tiger, Vidya other stars look their classy best
Actors who have worked with Mohit Suri came out to celebrate his birthday late Wednesday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Arjun, Sidharth, Aditya celebrate Mohit Suri's birthday
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google becomes a “Style Guru”

It will show you how you can use that particular clothing with your existing wardrobe or what else do you need to add to your collection.
 

Now get money from a vending machine in exchange of plastic trash

NDMC has also given a contract to the same start-up company to install similar machines in other areas of the national capital as well.
 

Sanjay Dutt issued non-bailable warrant for allegedly threatening producer

Sanjay has skipped two court cases in this matter earlier.
 

Moto E4 and E4 Plus leak, reveal premium build and more

The Moto E4 adorns a metal body for the both the standard as well as the Plus versions.
 

Delhi: Video shows 'porn clip' playing at Rajiv Chowk metro station

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Racist poster saying ‘Prohibit blacks and dogs’ at milk shop goes viral

The photo at a milk shop on Burleigh Road in Melbourne has now gone viral and many people are criticising it for the racist statement. (Photo:Twitter/funkycarbon)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad needs 1,156-km new pipes

In a study conducted in 2009-10 to identify old, damaged, defective and leaking pipes, 991 km of pipeline was found to be in need of replacement. (Representational image)

North-south quarrel for top TTD post

Meanwhile, serving and retired Telugu IAS officers urged Mr Naidu not to appoint a North Indian IAS officer as the TTD EO but opt for a Telugu IAS officer. (Representational Image)

Youth allegedly shot dead by BSF in Srinagar's Batamalloo

Representational image (Photo: PTI)

Rajya Rani derailment: Railway suspects sabotage of tracks

Coaches of the Meerut-Lucknow Rajya Rani Express which derailed near Rura railway station, in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 54 students injured in Pulwama as jawans fire tear gas, pellets

A student, injured during a clash between protesters and security forces at Degree College in Pulwama, being treated at SMHS Hospital in Srinagar on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham