NIMS told to share super speciality seats with Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court ordered the Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (Nims) to distribute the super specialty medical seats of 85 per cent quota reserved for local candidates of Andhra, Osmania and Sri Venkateswara University areas in the ratio of 3:2:2. The court also held that as per the Presidential Order the Nims is a state wide university.

A division bench comprising Justice V. Rama Subramanian and Justice J. Uma Devi was allowing two writ appeals by Dr Ch. Poornasree Sesha Sai Neelima and Dr Madhan Kumar challenging an order of a single judge directing the AP and Telangana governments and the Nims to consider the conversion, on rotation basis, of the seats from one varsity area to another once in three years, in branches of super specialty courses in medicine.

The appellants have applied for admission to DM (Cardiology) and DM (Neurology) courses in the Nims for the academic year 2016-2017. The sanctioned seats for these courses were eight seats each. They expected that of these, three seats would go to the AU area, two each for areas of OU and SV universities and one seat for non-local quota.

But the Nims distributed these seats in the ratio of three seats each for AU and OU areas one each for SV University and non-local candidates.

The Telangana government contended that the modification of the ratio, once in three years by rotation, was contrary to the Presidential Order.

As per the Presidential Order 85 per cent of seats reserved for local candidates should be distributed among candidates of AU, OU and SV varsity areas in ratio of 42:36:22 on population basis.

The bench noted that the authorities rounded off 2.94 share of AU area to 3 and also rounded off 2.52 share of OU area as 3, since the fraction was more than 0.5.