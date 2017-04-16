Nation, Current Affairs

Modi, Modi again: PM holds roadshow in Surat, lures massive crowd

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 16, 2017, 7:50 pm IST
Updated Apr 16, 2017, 9:06 pm IST
This is Modi's second visit to his home state this year. He had earlier visited Gandhinagar to address women sarpanchs.
Prime Minster Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI)
 Prime Minster Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI)

Surat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Surat on Saturday for a two-day visit and charmed the crowd here in a grand affair, holding a 11km road show in the city.

Chants of ‘Modi, Modi’ rented the air as crowds thronged as Modi travelled between Airport and Circuit House. He was flanked by a 10,000 bike cavalcade, with the roads lined with flashy lights, massive television screens, and flags.

At Circuit House, the PM will meet BJP leaders and stay there for the night.

On Monday, the PM will inaugurate Rs 400-crore Kiran Multi Super Specialty Hospital and Research Centre, built by a trust, Patel said.

He is also scheduled to address a gathering at Sumul Dairy, officials said.

Modi will then visit Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli where also he will address a gathering apart from inaugurating new projects and distributing assistance to beneficiaries.

Around 21,000 beneficiaries of different schemes of the Centre will get help kits there.

Modi will then head to Botad in Saurashtra to inaugurate phase-1 of Sauni project for Botad and surrounding districts.

He will also lay the foundation stone for phase-2 of the project.

In August 2016, Modi had inaugurated the first phase of ambitious Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (Sauni) Project from Jamnagar.

Under this project, which is divided in four phases, the Gujarat government plans to fill 115 dams of Saurashtra region with excess overflowing water of Sardar Sarovar Dam across river Narmada through a web of pipeline network.

This is Modi's second visit to his home state this year. He had earlier visited Gandhinagar on March 8 to address women sarpanchs from across the country on International Women's Day.

Tags: narendra modi, roadshow
Location: India, Gujarat, Surat

Lifestyle Gallery

Good Friday is the day most followers carry out the enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus before he is resurrected on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Worshippers around the world take part in the Good Friday ritual before Easter
Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Dad photoshops daughter in terrifying situations for heart-warming reason
Locals in Thailand celebrate the Buddhist New Year of Songkran by entertaining tourists with water sprays from elephants. (Photo: AP)

Tourists celebrate Buddhist New Year in Thailand
For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion (Photo: AP)

Vibrant traditions mark Palm Sunday celebrations across the globe
Donald Trump is busy building ties with many countries and people within his cabinet but the internet is having a lot of fun by giving him real ties to show his control. (Photo: Twitter/TrumpTies)

Netizens are helping Trump build 'ties' in the funniest way
Spain celebrates the mask festival in a traditional carnival with different characters including both animate and inanimate objects. (Photo: AP)

Spain celebrates colourful mask parade ahead of carnival celebrations
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mistaken identity: People uninstall Snapdeal instead of Snapchat

Interestingly, a section of Internet users mistook Snapchat to be Snapdeal and uninstalled the e-commerce app of the latter. (Photo: File)
 

Hyderabad: 11-year-old boy clears class XII exam with 63 per cent

Child prodigy Agastya Jaiswal. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
 

Trump wants to ride in Queen's gold carriage during UK visit

The White House has made clear it regards the carriage procession as an essential element of the itinerary for President Trump's visit. (Photo: AP)
 

MI vs GL: Gujarat Lions forced to drop Aaron Finch due to misplaced kit bag

Suresh Raina and Aaron Finch walk back after competing a win for Gujarat Lions. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Not being careful during oral sex can actually cause cancer

Using a condom or oral dams can lower the risk (Photo: AFP)
 

Shah Rukh wants daughter Suhana to carry the deed of helping acid attack victims

Shah Rukh Khan with daughter Suhana.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Man hangs to death in Haryana, live streams it on Facebook

Representational image (Photo: File)

Our Muslim sisters deserve justice: PM voices out against triple talaq

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

‘Don’t get carried away and make untoward remarks’: Modi to partymen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Those who give talaq without 'Sharia reasons' will be socially boycotted: AIMPLB

AIMPLB General Secretary Maulana Wali Rehmani (Photo: PTI)

Need more inclusiveness for backward among muslims: Modi at BJP meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo:Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham