search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP snaps ties with BJP, exits alliance with NDA

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 16, 2018, 9:18 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2018, 9:28 am IST
TDP has also extended its support to the YSR Congress Party’s no-confidence motion against Govt on March 16.
Earlier on Thursday, Naidu, who is at loggerheads with the Centre over the demand for special status for state, said that Prime Minister Modi is trying to repeat in Andhra Pradesh what he has done in Tamil Nadu. (Photo: File)
 Earlier on Thursday, Naidu, who is at loggerheads with the Centre over the demand for special status for state, said that Prime Minister Modi is trying to repeat in Andhra Pradesh what he has done in Tamil Nadu. (Photo: File)

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday snapped ties with the BJP and exited the alliance with NDA. 

The decision was taken unanimously by party politburo, PTI reported.

 

The party has also extended its support to the YSR Congress Party’s no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in Parliament on March 16.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu had on Thursday said, “If necessary, we will support the no confidence motion against Centre, whoever may place it.”

TDP has 16 members of in the Lok Sabha.

A majority of the members including MPs, MLAs and senior leaders had already told Naidu to quit the alliance.

“This is the final option. The CM is livid that instead of resolving issues faced by the state, the BJP is indulging in dirty politics that it played in Tamil Nadu,’’ TDP leader Kambhampati Rammohan Rao said.

Earlier on Thursday, Naidu, who is at loggerheads with the Centre over the demand for special status for state, said that Prime Minister Modi is trying to repeat in Andhra Pradesh what he has done in Tamil Nadu where BJP supported OPS faction against EPS in the AIADMK.

In a teleconference with party MPs, Naidu alleged that the BJP was following 'divide and rule policy'.

He also accused the BJP of resorting to using Jagan Mohan Reddy and Pawan Kalyan against TDP.

Naidu further said that instead of addressing the issues raised by the state such as allocating special funds, bridging revenue gap or special category status as promised in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, Modi was using the Tamil Nadu template to pit YSRCP and Jena Sena against TDP.

Referring to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar poll results announced on March 14 in which BJP lost, Naidu said that there is strong anti-Modi and anti-BJP feeling across country.

TDP withdrew its two ministers from the Union Cabinet on March 8 accusing the BJP of not fulfilling its promise to give special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

The party is also evaluating if actor K Pavan Kalyan, who supported the BJP-TDP alliance and who broke his association with the TDP, has been instructed by the BJP to attack the party.

Telugu film star and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan had on Wednesday charged the Chandrababu Naidu government with converting the state into a 'corrupt Andhra Pradesh' and warned it of repercussions in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

(With agency inputs) 

Tags: tdp, n chandrababu naidu, bjp, nda
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPhone SE 2 with iPhone X-like design leaks in a new video

If rumours are to be believed, the iPhone SE 2 could come with the A11 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. (Photo: 9to5 Mac)
 

Facebook Lite to launch in developed countries, including US

Facebook Lite was designed to work in areas with slower or limited internet connections.
 

Samsung Galaxy S9+ review: An awesome flagship done the Samsung way

The S9+ is also a reply to Apple’s ‘top-notch’ iPhone X, showing the Cupertino-based iPhone manufacturer how a flagship smartphone is manufactured without unwanted notches and an open-source operating system that defines the last word in customisation.
 

Google Assistant says ‘Namaste’, can answer in Hindi now

Presently, the Hindi Assistant is only supported on smartphones running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and above.
 

Number of women having IVF without a man rises by 35 per cent, says study

According to researchers, women may be using donated sperm after failing to find their 'Mr Right'. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Happiest country on Earth is Finland

Happiest country on Earth is Finland. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Meek surrender': Kejriwal apologises to ex-Punjab min over drugs charge

However, the 'meek surrender' drew flak from Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Punjab unit leaders who termed Kejriwal's step a 'letdown'. (Photo: PTI/File)

India takes NPT seriously, doesn't believe in 'dirty bombs': Sitharaman slams Pak

On the issue of rising terrorism-related incidents in Kashmir, Sitharaman said the government is working with the state government to deal with the issue. (Photo: File)

Alappuzha tightens screw on firework display at festivals

A view of a collapsed building after a massive fire broke out during a fireworks display at Puttingal temple complex in Paravoor village killing 102. (file pic)

Kozhikode Corporation takes aid of app for street dog survey

Corporation has used all possible methods to standardize the street dog survey campaign. The World Veterinary Service provided a mobile application WVS worth Rs 2.5 lakh free to the Corporation for the smooth conduct of the survey.

Regional International Film Festival of Kerala ends; film buffs hail fete

State Chalachi-tra Academy vice chairperson Beena Paul speaks at the open forum in Kozhikode on Thursday. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham