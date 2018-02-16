search on deccanchronicle.com
Over 50 Nirav Modi-linked companies to be raided, say FinMin sources

Published Feb 16, 2018, 2:03 pm IST
Updated Feb 16, 2018, 4:18 pm IST
Speaking on condition of anonymity, the finance ministry sources also said that every penny will be recovered.
The Enforcement Directorate had registered a PMLA case against Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and others based on a CBI FIR which was the result of a Punjab National Bank complaint. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Over 50 Nirav Modi-linked companies will be raided by the law enforcement agencies, including the Crime Branch of India (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax Department in connection with its money laundering probe and the fraud that has taken place in a branch of the Punjab National Bank (PNB), sources in the finance ministry said on Friday.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the ministry sources said that every penny will be recovered.

 

With law enforcement agencies on the job, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi's 36 companies under the umbrella company Geetanjali Gems will be probed. Among these 36 companies, around half are operating outside India.

Also read: PNB fraud case: Interpol issues notice against Nirav Modi, family

"Movable and immovable properties of Nirav Modi and his wife Ami Modi are being prepared and will be searched and seized," the ministry source added.

He added that in a letter written to the banks on February 14, the finance ministry has directed all PSU bank chief's to take active and precautionary steps to prevent such scams.

Meanwhile, both Modi and Choksi are summoned under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and asked to depose within a week's time.

While Modi runs the jewellery brand chain under his name, Choksi is the promoter of Gitanjali Gems.

The Enforcement Directorate had registered a PMLA case against them and others based on a CBI FIR which was the result of a PNB complaint.

