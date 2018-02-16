I'm not your PM today, but your friend: Modi addresses students in Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held 'Pariksha Par Charcha', an interactive session with students at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium.

Other students across the nation are also participating in the session through video conferencing.

The stage lit up with dance performances of students before the Prime Minister addressed the young ones.

Addressing students on exam stress ahead of the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations, Modi said, "You are not talking to the Prime Minister of India, you are talking to a friend, I am here as a student let us see how many marks will you give me out of 10".

Today is not your exam, it's mine, said the PM as he interacted with the students.

On being asked by a student on how to handle the stress that they experience even after preparation, PM said, "We all prepare honestly but if we don’t have confidence then we tend to forget things at the last minute".

"Self confidence comes by challenging ourselves and working hard. We should always think of bettering ourselves," he added.

He asked the students to forget that someone will give them marks or assess them and just think that they themselves are their examiners.

He also asked them to not compete with their friends as each student has been raised differently and has a different ecosystem adding that they should concentrate and analyse themselves.

"You should compete with yourself, not others," PM told the students.

Asserting on the importance of practicing Yoga, Modi urged the students to perform yoga to improve concentration.

The Prime Minister also advised the students to not doubt their parent’s intentions and try to understand them, as he answered questions about expectations of parents.

"Don’t study only when your parents are around, study otherwise too," he said.