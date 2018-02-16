search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Shardul Thakur got the breakthrough for India by removing Hashim Amla. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| South Africa vs India, 6th ODI: Shardul Thakur strikes, removes Aiden Markram
 
Nation, Current Affairs

I'm not your PM today, but your friend: Modi addresses students in Delhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 16, 2018, 1:05 pm IST
Updated Feb 16, 2018, 3:47 pm IST
Today is not your exam, its mine, said the PM as he interacted with the students.
Modi addressing students at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Modi addressing students at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held 'Pariksha Par Charcha', an interactive session with students at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium.

Other students across the nation are also participating in the session through video conferencing.

 

The stage lit up with dance performances of students before the Prime Minister addressed the young ones.

Addressing students on exam stress ahead of the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations, Modi said, "You are not talking to the Prime Minister of India, you are talking to a friend, I am here as a student let us see how many marks will you give me out of 10".

Today is not your exam, it's mine, said the PM as he interacted with the students.

On being asked by a student on how to handle the stress that they experience even after preparation, PM said, "We all prepare honestly but if we don’t have confidence then we tend to forget things at the last minute".

"Self confidence comes by challenging ourselves and working hard. We should always think of bettering ourselves," he added.

He asked the students to forget that someone will give them marks or assess them and just think that they themselves are their examiners.

He also asked them to not compete with their friends as each student has been raised differently and has a different ecosystem adding that they should concentrate and analyse themselves.

"You should compete with yourself, not others," PM told the students.

Asserting on the importance of practicing Yoga, Modi urged the students to perform yoga to improve concentration.

The Prime Minister also advised the students to not doubt their parent’s intentions and try to understand them, as he answered questions about expectations of parents. 

"Don’t study only when your parents are around, study otherwise too," he said.

Tags: narendra modi, exam, students
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Will Elon Musk's sports car collide with Earth?

Elon Musk had tweeted out soon after the launch that the car had overshot the trajectory by a few points and was instead headed into the asteroid belt.
 

No more free photos on the Internet: Google

Google wants users to visit the websites that host these images and bring traction to their pages, thus aiding their businesses. (Representative Image: Pexels)
 

Blade flies off from lawnmower slicing teenager's head in half

The police are investigating her death and it isn’t clear who was responsible for the maintenance of the mower (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Clumsy burglar accidentally knocks down his partner in failed robbery

Shanghai police even mocked the clumsy robbers (Photo: YouTube)
 

LIVE| South Africa vs India, 6th ODI: Shardul Thakur strikes, removes Aiden Markram

Shardul Thakur got the breakthrough for India by removing Hashim Amla. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Brave dog dies saving owner from bear attack

Facing the bear head on, the brave dog took it upon himself to rescue Parisi and the other dogs that were with them. (Instagram Screengrab/ mmspets)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CM Siddaramaiah presents Nava Karnataka Budget 2018: key highlights

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presents the last budget of his current tenures on Friday. (Photo: DC | File)

Cauvery verdict: AIADMK says will fight to get water for TN, DMK asks govt to quit

Leader of AIADMK (Amma) faction, TTV Dhinakaran told media that the Supreme Court verdict on Cauvery would cause more damage to the Tamil Nadu farmers. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Over 50 Nirav Modi-linked companies to be raided, says FinMin sources

The Enforcement Directorate had registered a PMLA case against Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and others based on a CBI FIR which was the result of a Punjab National Bank complaint. (Photo: File)

ED raids Karti Chidambaram’s associates in INX Media case

Earlier on Thursday, Karti Chidambarm was interrogated in this case in Delhi by the Enforcement Directorate. (Photo: File)

Pak claims it destroyed Indian post, killed 5 jawans; Army calls it 'baseless'

Pakistan on Thursday summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh to condemn the 'unprovoked firing' by Indian troops across the LoC. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham