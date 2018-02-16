search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Shardul Thakur got the breakthrough for India by removing Hashim Amla. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| South Africa vs India, 6th ODI: Shardul Thakur strikes, removes Aiden Markram
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Cauvery verdict: AIADMK says will fight to get water, DMK asks govt to quit

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 16, 2018, 3:40 pm IST
Updated Feb 16, 2018, 4:48 pm IST
Actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan also expressed his disappointment over the verdict.
Leader of AIADMK (Amma) faction, TTV Dhinakaran told media that the Supreme Court verdict on Cauvery would cause more damage to the Tamil Nadu farmers. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 Leader of AIADMK (Amma) faction, TTV Dhinakaran told media that the Supreme Court verdict on Cauvery would cause more damage to the Tamil Nadu farmers. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Chennai: After the much awaited Cauvery verdict, opposition party DMK slammed the ruling AIADMK government stating that it was the result of the absolutely poor performance of the Tamil Nadu lawyers in the Supreme Court.

"The government must accept responsibility and resign,” senior DMK leader Duraimurugan said.

 

Also Read: SC Cauvery verdict: TN share reduced, K'taka gets additional 14.75 tmc water

DMK Working President MK Stalin also hit out at the government stating that the AIADMK government had lost the rights that M Karunanidhi achieved for Tamil Nadu.

"Tamil Nadu has been cheated," he said.

He also urged CM Edappadi K Palanisamy to call an all party meeting with the farmers’ association, which was disappointed with the SC's verdict.

Leader of AIADMK (Amma) faction, TTV Dhinakaran told media that the Supreme Court verdict on Cauvery would cause more damage to the Tamil Nadu farmers.

“The quantum of irrigated land in Delta and future of second crop cultivation is bleak,” he added.

The ruling AIADMK, in an effort to bring the situation under control, said the government would continue its efforts for getting a fair share of Cauvery water. 

“Our government will continue its fight to get adequate water for Tamil Nadu,” AIADMK leader M Navaneethakrishnan told PTI.

Actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan also expressed his disappointment over the verdict.

"I am also shocked at the reduction in the supply of water. I have to get more details about the actual judgement but I think Supreme Court firmly said that water can’t be owned by any state. That’s a consoling factor," Haasan said.

The Supreme Court on Friday directed Karnataka to release 177.25 tmc of water to Tamil Nadu from its inter-state Biligundlu dam, thereby increasing the share of Karnataka by 14.75 tmc.

The judgement clarified Tamil Nadu will now get 404.25 tmc water, which will be 14.75 tmc less than what was allotted by the tribunal in 2007.

Tags: aiadmk, cauvery verdict, dmk, mk stalin, m karunanidhi, cauvery dispute, edappadi k palanisamy, ttv dhinakaran
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Will Elon Musk's sports car collide with Earth?

Elon Musk had tweeted out soon after the launch that the car had overshot the trajectory by a few points and was instead headed into the asteroid belt.
 

No more free photos on the Internet: Google

Google wants users to visit the websites that host these images and bring traction to their pages, thus aiding their businesses. (Representative Image: Pexels)
 

Blade flies off from lawnmower slicing teenager's head in half

The police are investigating her death and it isn’t clear who was responsible for the maintenance of the mower (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Clumsy burglar accidentally knocks down his partner in failed robbery

Shanghai police even mocked the clumsy robbers (Photo: YouTube)
 

LIVE| South Africa vs India, 6th ODI: Shardul Thakur strikes, removes Aiden Markram

Shardul Thakur got the breakthrough for India by removing Hashim Amla. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Brave dog dies saving owner from bear attack

Facing the bear head on, the brave dog took it upon himself to rescue Parisi and the other dogs that were with them. (Instagram Screengrab/ mmspets)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cauvery verdict: Event chronology of decade-old water dispute

The Supreme Court on Friday directed Karnataka to release 177.25 tmc of water to Tamil Nadu from its inter-state Biligundlu dam, thereby increasing the share of Karnataka by 14.75 tmc. (Photo: File)

Interpol notice out, but is diamantaire Nirav Modi in this New York hotel?

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday suspended validity of passports of Nirav Modi and his business partner and uncle Mehul Choksi with immediate effect for a period of four weeks. (Facebook screengrab/NIRAVMODI)

CM Siddaramaiah presents Nava Karnataka Budget 2018: key highlights

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presents the last budget of his current tenures on Friday. (Photo: DC | File)

Dejected over not bearing male child, K'taka woman kills self, 3 daughters

Police said the woman took the children to their farm near the house and took the extreme step. (Photo: Representational/File)

Over 50 Nirav Modi-linked companies to be raided, say FinMin sources

The Enforcement Directorate had registered a PMLA case against Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and others based on a CBI FIR which was the result of a Punjab National Bank complaint. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham