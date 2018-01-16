search on deccanchronicle.com
Police arrest over ground worker of Hizbul Mujahideen in J&K's Handwara

ANI
Published Jan 16, 2018, 8:47 pm IST
Updated Jan 16, 2018, 8:47 pm IST
The arrested over ground worker of Hizbul Mujahideen has been identified as Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Pandithpora village.
The security forces also destroyed Fayaz Ahmad Bhat's hideout. (Photo: ANI)
Handwara (Jammu and Kashmir): An over ground worker (OGW) of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) outfit was arrested in Handwara of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, the Handwara police and 30 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), in a joint operation, arrested him.

 

Some ammunition was also recovered from his possession.

He has been identified as Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Pandithpora village.

The security forces also destroyed his hideout.

More details are awaited. 

Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu




