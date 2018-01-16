search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  AB de Villiers and Dean Elgar have steadied the South African innings as India look for breakthroughs on Day four of the second Test in Centurion. (Photo: AP) LIVE| SA vs Ind 2nd Test, Day 4: AB stays put as India search for early breakthroughs
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Attack by khap panchayats over inter-caste marriage absolutely illegal: SC

PTI
Published Jan 16, 2018, 12:41 pm IST
Updated Jan 16, 2018, 12:41 pm IST
The apex court said if an adult man and woman marry, no khap, panchayat, individual or society can question them.
SC termed as 'absolutely illegal' any attack by khap panchayats or associations against an adult man and woman opting for inter-caste marriage. (Photo: File)
 SC termed as 'absolutely illegal' any attack by khap panchayats or associations against an adult man and woman opting for inter-caste marriage. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday termed as "absolutely illegal" any attack by khap panchayats or associations against an adult man and woman opting for inter-caste marriage.

The apex court said if an adult man and woman marry, no khap, panchayat, individual or society can question them.

 

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud asked the Centre to give its response on suggestions earlier given by amicus curiae (friend of the court) Raju Ramachandran on ways to prevent harassment and killing of young couples in the name of family honour for marrying inter-caste or intra-clan (gotra).

"Whatever the amicus curiae says about khap, we are not concerned with that. What we are concerned is that if an adult girl or boy gets into marriage, no khap, no individual or no society can question them," the bench said.

The bench told the Centre that it will not give its suggestion on the suggestion given by amicus curiae, assisting the court in the matter, and the court would contemplate passing an order based on the amicus' suggestion.

"Whenever there is any kind of collective attack on a boy or girl who are adult, it is absolutely illegal," the bench said and listed the matter for February 5 for further hearing.

The apex court had earlier sought suggestions from an NGO 'Shakti Vahini', amicus curiae and 'Khap Panchayats' on the issue.

Khaps are caste or community organisations in villages which at times act as quasi-judicial bodies and pronounce harsh punishments based on regressive and age-old customs and traditions.

The NGO had moved the top court in 2010 seeking directions to the central and state governments to prevent and control honour crimes by taking a number of measures.

Earlier, the apex court had invited 'Khap Panchayats' to hear their views before issuing any order to stop them from harassing and killing couples and women in the name of honour.

The Centre had pleaded with the apex court to put in place a mechanism to monitor crimes against women by Khap Panchayats, as the police was not able to protect women facing ordeal at their hands.

The top court had also said that as a pilot project, it would examine the situation in three districts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh where Khap Panchayats were active.

It had summoned the Superintendents of Police of Rohtak and Jind districts of Haryana and that of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh to apprise the court of the situation there.

Tags: khap panchayat, supreme court, shakti vahini
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Alibaba iDST develops a deep-learning model that scored higher than a human being

SQuAD, or Stanford Question Answering Dataset, is a large-scale reading comprehension dataset, consisting of over 100,000 question-answer pairs based on more than 500 Wikipedia articles. (Representational image)
 

Boston Museum of Fine Arts hires dog for important job

Riley will be trained to detect these pests to add another layer of protection to the already-existing protocols to handle infestations. (Instagram Screengrab/ Museum of Fine Arts)
 

Caught on stump mic! Virat Kohli abuses in chaste Hindi, guides Hardik Pandya, Ishant

Virat Kohli was caught swearing on stump mic during the 2nd innings of the Centurion Test. (Photo: AFP)
 

Eating too much salt increases risk of Alzheimer's by depriving brain of oxygen

Doctors say that functioning of neurons depends on a steady supply of glucose and oxygen (Photo: AFP)
 

Post about a boy giving his new snow boots to homeless man goes viral

The touching gesture went viral on social media (Photo: Facebook)
 

Google says "no changes" to mapping platform in China after report

full Google Maps app has not been available in China since the company pulled many of its services in 2010 after refusing to self-censor its search results.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TN: Day after teen gored to death, EPS, OPS attend Jallikattu event

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam attend a Jallikattu event in Madurai's Alanganallur. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Baby Moshe, who lost his parents in Mumbai attacks, returns after 9 yrs

Moshe was accompanied by his grandfather Shimon Rosenberg and his wife. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Day after he said SC impasse 'settled', AG says it will take some more time

K K Venugopal's remarks come a day after he stated that everything was settled in the higher judiciary. (Photo: ANI)

UP: No doctors, minor rape victim awaits medical test for 2 days

Medical examination of the victim and the accused could not be conducted even after two days due to non-availability of doctors at the government hospital. (Representational image/File)

Mumbai fire: Mojo's owner surrenders, to be produced in court today

The owner of the Mojo's Bistro pub Yug Tulli, who had been evading arrest in the Kamala Mills compound fire case, surrenders before the Mumbai Police. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham