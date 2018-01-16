search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Chief Justice Dipak Misra met 4 'rebel' judges to talk things over, say sources

PTI
Published Jan 16, 2018, 3:56 pm IST
Updated Jan 16, 2018, 4:09 pm IST
The SC sources said the Chief Justice met the four judges for about 15 minutes before starting the normal work of the day.
At a press conference last week, the four judges had flagged certain problems, including the assigning of cases by the CJI. (Photo: PTI)
 At a press conference last week, the four judges had flagged certain problems, including the assigning of cases by the CJI. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In a bid to resolve their differences, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Tuesday met the four senior-most judges of the Supreme Court who had hurled several accusations against him including on the issue of allocation of PILs of sensitive nature.

The apex court sources said the Chief Justice met the four judges -- Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Kurian Joseph -- for about 15 minutes before starting the day.

 

Some other judges were also present in the meeting, the sources said.

After the meeting, the CJI and the four judges went ahead with their listed business.

Despite optimism expressed on Monday by legal bodies, the crisis in the Supreme Court over complaints against the chief justice seemed far from over.

At a press conference last week, the four judges had flagged certain problems, including the assigning of cases by the CJI, and said there were certain issues afflicting the country's highest court.

Earlier on Tuesday, Attorney General K K Venugopal said, "I think it (crisis) has not been settled. Lets hope things will be fully settled within 2-3 days."

Read: Day after he said SC impasse 'settled', AG says it will take some more time

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Vikas Singh also exuded confidence that there was a likelihood of the crisis being resolved by the end of this week.

On Monday, Venugopal and Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra had said the crisis has ended and there is no dispute now.

Tags: supreme court, chief justice of india, justice j chelameswar, dipak misra, sc judges press meet, ranjan gogoi, m b lokur and kurian joseph
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) first impressions/hands-on: Glamourous affordable flagship

The Galaxy A8+ looks premium — there’s no second thought to it.
 

Mr Gay World India 2018: One needs to accept themselves as they are

Maiti who is working as a senior research fellow in the field of cancer drug discovery from a reputed institute in Kolkata, stumbled upon a modeling career after his friends pushed him towards getting into shape.
 

Expert claims first corpse frozen by cryogenics can be revived in 10 years

The firm has 160 corpses frozen at its headquarters (Photo: AP)
 

Here's how you can use stress to your advantage

Researchers discover technique that help you use stress to your advantage. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sexuality would have crept in had Vidya played the role: Kamala Das biopic director

Manju Warrier's look in Kamala Das biopic, which was earlier offered to Vidya Balan by Kamal.
 

SA vs Ind 2nd Test, Day 4: India lose crucial wickets, post 35-3 at stumps

Cheteshwar Pujara plays a shot against South Africa on Tuesday. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cong and drought 'twin brothers', travel hand-in-hand: Modi in Rajasthan

Modi said, 'when the BJP assumed office, one of the first things it did was to see what work has been done on the promises in the Railway Budget'. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

FIR against Congress leader for portraying Modi as 'Ravana' in poster

The poster was witnessed at the Gauriganj railway station on December 14, a day before Rahul's visit to the city. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

ED summons Lalu Prasad’s second son-in-law in money laundering case

ED has allegedly detected some funds being transferred by Rahul Yadav to his mother-in-law Rabri Devi, the wife of Lalu Prasad. (Photo: FIle)

SC asks Maha govt to give docs on Loya death to independent probe seekers

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and M M Shantanagoudar passed the direction after the Maharashtra government submitted before the court documents, including Loya's postmortem report, in a sealed cover. (Photo: Facebook)

Attempts to kill, frame me in fake cases: Togadia after being found unconscious

Addressing the media, Togadia moved to tears claiming that efforts have been made to silence his voice and not let him speak on issues like the Ram temple, farmers' welfare schemes and the law on cow slaughter. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham