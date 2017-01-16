Telangana govt, BC panel delay decision on percentage of quota for Muslims

Hyderabad: There is uncertainty about the passage of the Muslim/ST Reservation Bills in the ongoing winter session of the state Legislature.

The TS government had earlier indicated that the Bills — to raise quota for Muslims and STs to 12 per cent — would be introduced in the Legislature on January 17 or 18. With just a day left to finalise the Bills, the BC Commission is yet to submit its report recommending an increase in quota for Muslims. Moreover, the government and BC Commission are yet to arrive at a decision whether the quota should be increased to 9 per cent or 12 per cent.

“We are ready with our report and waiting for an appointment with the Chief Minister. The Sudhir Commission recommended reservations for Muslims in the range of 9 to 12 per cent. This commission, too, is in favour of the same. It’s up to the government to take a call on whether Muslim quota should be increased to 9 or 12 per cent,” said official sources in the BC Commission.

Since 12 per cent quota for Muslims and STs is the poll promise made by the Telangana Rashtra Samiti during the 2014 elections, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is keen to ensure that the promise is fulfilled.

The passage of Bills takes time. Sources explain that the Backward Classes Commission has to submit its report to the Chief Minister.

It has to be referred to the law department and then it goes back to the Chief Minister for approval. A Cabinet meeting has to be held for approval, and only after getting this nod can it be introduced in the Legislature.