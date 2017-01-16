New adoption regulation to be operational from today

New Delhi: The Central Government on Monday said that recently notified Adoption Regulation, 2017 framed by Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) will become operational from Monday.

"Adoption Regulations, 2017, framed by the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), as mandated under Section 68(c) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, has been notified on January 4, 2017, by the Government Press and the Regulations shall be effective from January 16, 2017," said the Ministry of Women and Child Development in a press statement.

The Adoption Regulations, 2017, will replace the Adoption Guidelines, 2015, which was notified by the government on July 17, 2015, replacing the Adoption guidelines of 2011.

"This will further strengthen adoption programme in the country by streamlining the adoption process," statement added.

The new regulations have been framed to overcome the issues and challenges faced by adoption authorities and Prospective Adoptive Parents (PAPs).

The regulation defines the procedures related to adoption by relatives, both within the country and abroad. The time period for the domestic PAPs, after reserving the child, for matching and acceptance has been increased to 20 days from the existing 15 days.

There are 32 Schedules annexed to the Regulations including model adoption applications to be filed in the Court and this would considerably address delays prevalent in obtaining the Court order.

The new regulation provisions for the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) to maintain a panel of professionally qualified social workers and increases the validity of Home Study Report from two to three years.

Transparency, early deinstitutionalisation of children, informed choice for the parents, ethical practices and strictly defined timelines in the adoption process are the salient aspects of the Adoption Regulations.

CARA shall be facilitating all adoptions under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 through Child Adoption Resource Information and Guidance System (CARINGS).

All kinds of adoptions, including adoptions by relatives shall be reported to CARA which would enable safeguards for all adopted children by maintaining their record and ensuring post adoption follow up.