search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

No need to 'beg' while laying papers in RS, this is free India: Venkaiah to MPs

PTI
Published Dec 15, 2017, 12:56 pm IST
Updated Dec 15, 2017, 1:52 pm IST
Naidu, however quickly clarified that this was only a suggestion and not an order.
M Venkaiah Naidu took over as the Vice President of India in August. (Photo: PTI/File)
 M Venkaiah Naidu took over as the Vice President of India in August. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu brought minor changes in the conduct of the Rajya Sabha on the first day on Friday after taking over as its Chairman,  asking ministers and members not to use colonial terms while laying
papers on the table.

Presiding over the Upper House proceedings on the opening day of the winter session of Parliament, Naidu said no one should use the word "I beg to" while laying papers on the table.

 

"Just say I raise to lay on the table" the listed papers, he said. "No need to beg... this is independent India," he said. 

He made the observation after the ministers called to lay the listed papers on the table, began their sentences by saying "I beg to lay on the table the papers listed against my name in today's revised list of business."

Naidu was however quick to clarify that this was only a suggestion and not an order.

This was not only the change that Naidu brought in on the first day as the presiding officer of the House. He also stood up while reading out obituary references.

His predecessors Hamid Ansari and Bhairon Singh Shekhawat used to read the obituary references while being seated. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan too stands while reading out obituary references.

Naidu took over as the Vice President of India in August. Vice President is also the presiding officer of the Rajya Sabha.

Tags: m venkaiah naidu, rajya sabha, laying papers in rajya sabha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Padman trailer: This 'mad superhero' has a powerful social message to deliver

Stills from Akshay Kumar's 'Padman' movie.
 

100% pay hike? Virat Kohli and co could see their salary doubled by BCCI

Kohli, who previously pocketed Rs 5.51 crore from 46 matches in 2017, could now see his salary increase to Rs 10 crore per year by the BCCI. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Men with ‘dad bods’ get more matches on online dating apps

Men who carry a few extra pounds around the stomach are looked at being more attractive that those who are tall or thin.
 

Here's how you can make your date feel special

Ditch your regular cinema visits and find out about such festivals taking place near you where you both can get entertained. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's Mohammad Amir's special wish for newly-married Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

Mohammad Amir had earlier wished Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Twitter after they announced the news of their marraige. (Photo: DC Photo/ Twitter)
 

FCC kills net neutrality amidst protests, legal challenge expected

Net neutrality is the principle that internet providers treat all web traffic equally, and it’s pretty much how the internet has worked since its creation.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

50 per cent of beds at Delhi govt's GB Pant Hospital to be reserved for Delhiites

The foundation stone of Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital was laid in October 1961 and was commissioned by the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on April 30, 1964, according to the website of the hospital. (Photo: Representational/File)

March 31 is deadline to link Aadhaar with schemes, mobile numbers: SC

The Constitution bench of the Supreme Court will hear the validity of Aadhaar law from January 17, 2018. (File photo)

Days after HRD ministry official went missing, body found on railway tracks in Delhi

A purported suicide note was found from the pocket of Indian Civil Accounts Service officer Jeetendra Kumar Jha in which he said that no one was responsible for his death. (Photo: Twitter | Jeetendra Kumar Jha)

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation tax net keeps growing

He urged the denizens to come forward and pay the tax before the last date and avoid penalties. (Representational Image)

Jakkampudi Township in state of Confusion

AP Chief Minister Mr. N. Chandrababu Naidu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham