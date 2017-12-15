search on deccanchronicle.com
Guj polls: SC rejects Cong plea to verify EVM votes with VVPAT paper slips

Published Dec 15, 2017, 4:26 pm IST
The Supreme Court also observed that it cannot interfere with Election Commission's exercise of power. 
The Congress moved the top court earlier in the day and were represented by lawyers Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Kapil Sibal in the top court. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed Congress' plea seeking directions to Election Commission to count and cross verify at least 25 per cent of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) paper trail with EVM votes during the Gujarat election counting.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Kapil Sibal appeared for the Congress before the apex court.

 

The SC said, "it finds no merit in Congress' plea", adding that the Gujarat Congress can approach the court by filing a writ petition for electoral reforms.

"Electoral process in a democracy is of utmost importance and it can't be interfered only to allay apprehension of a party," it said.

The Congress had moved the top court earlier in the day and were represented by lawyers Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Kapil Sibal in the top court.

The voting for the two-phase Gujarat Assembly election ended on Thursday and counting of votes will be held on December 18.

