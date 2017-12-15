search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP has power; I want ballot papers for K'taka polls: CM on EVM tampering

PTI
Published Dec 15, 2017, 4:23 pm IST
Updated Dec 15, 2017, 4:53 pm IST
‘We will both meet and write to the Election Commission on this,’ Siddaramaiah says.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also ruled out any impact of Gujarat poll results on Karnataka, saying the issues in the state were different. (Photo: DC)
 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also ruled out any impact of Gujarat poll results on Karnataka, saying the issues in the state were different. (Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: Raising apprehensions that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) could be tampered with, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday demanded that ballot papers be used during the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

The chief minister also ruled out any impact of Gujarat poll results on Karnataka, saying the issues in the state were different.

 

Siddaramaiah said he had spoken to some experts and there were chances that the EVMs could be tampered with.

"They (BJP) have the power. The Election Commission is under them. Though it is an independent constitutional body, they (central government) appoint the chief election commissioner," he said to a query about allegations of EVM tampering.

Speaking to reporters at Raichur in north Karnataka, he said, "What we are saying is go to the old (ballot paper) system, what is the difficulty?"

Apprehension about possible EVM tampering through bluetooth technology was raised by the opposition Congress during the recent assembly elections in Gujarat, which the Election Commission had termed "baseless".

Similar doubts about the credibility of EVMs were raised during recently concluded civic polls in Uttar Pradesh and assembly elections earlier this year.

Pointing out that the demand for the old system was raised during the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls by political leaders there, Siddaramaiah said, "Go to the ballot paper. What is the problem with it?"

Several countries have gone back from EVM to ballot papers, he said and demanded that ballot papers be used during the assembly polls in the state, due early next year.

"We will both meet and write to the Election Commission on this. We demand that elections in Karnataka be conducted using ballot papers," he added.

On possible impact of Gujarat poll results on Karnataka, he said, "Results of any state will not have any impact on the results of another state....issues there are different from our state. So there is no relation to one another. So it cannot be said."

Asked about the exit polls predicting a win for the BJP in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, Siddaramaiah said the counting is yet to happen, adding, "this are just exit polls."

"There are various instances where exit polls have gone wrong. Let's see what happens on December 18," he said.

Tags: karnataka chief minister, siddaramaiah, karnataka assembly polls, evms, ballot papers, evm tampering
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Linksys Max-Stream EA7500 review: A home Wi-Fi router for power users

Built with ABS plastic, the all-black and modestly designed EA7500 has a small footprint and a rugged exterior.
 

Priyanka to take home Rs 5 crores for 5-minute performance at awards show?

Priyanka Chopra's last Bollywood project was 'Jai Gangaajal.'
 

Eighth planet found in faraway solar system, matching ours

The Kepler-90 system also could have a ninth planet or more, according to the researchers. It is 2,545 light-years away; a light-year is 5.8 trillion miles. Representational Photo: NASA
 

Ajinkya Rahane's father accused of killing woman in negligent driving gets bail

India batsman Ajinkya Rahane’s father Madhukar Rahane was on Friday arrested for accidentally running through a woman, while he travelling in his car. However, it is still not clear as to who was driving the car.(Photo: Twitter / PTI)
 

Padman trailer: This 'mad superhero' has a powerful social message to deliver

Stills from Akshay Kumar's 'Padman' movie.
 

100% pay hike? Virat Kohli and co could see their salary doubled by BCCI

Kohli, who previously pocketed Rs 5.51 crore from 46 matches in 2017, could now see his salary increase to Rs 10 crore per year by the BCCI. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Battle casualty' official usage, not 'martyr' or 'shaheed': defence ministry

The applicant also asked about legal provisions to ensure restriction on misuse of the word. (In file PTI photo: Jawans give a gun salute to CRPF personnel killed in Maoist ambush.)

Guj polls: SC rejects Cong plea to verify EVM votes with VVPAT paper slips

The Congress moved the top court earlier in the day and were represented by lawyers Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Kapil Sibal in the top court. (Photo: File)

Sonia retired as Congress president but not from politics: Surjewala

Sonia Gandhi, who became Congress president in 1998, steered the 132-year-old party for 19 years. (Photo: PTI/File)

Amit Shah makes RS debut, takes front row seat next to Modi, Jaitley

BJP president Amit Shah outside Parliament, where he made his debut in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. (ANI/Twitter)

Union Cabinet clears bill that makes 'triple talaq' criminal offence

The bill proposes three-year jail with no scope for bail for practising
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham