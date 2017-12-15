search on deccanchronicle.com
AP government to put expenditure online: N Chandrababu Naidu

Dec 15, 2017
N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that the government is putting the entire state expenditure online.
 Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that the government is putting the entire state expenditure online. Speaking after arriving at the Gannavaram airport where he was welcomed by farmers of Hanuman Junction, Mr Naidu criticised the opposition for demanding a white paper on the funds being spent on the Polavaram project.

Mr Naidu also said that Polavaram would be completed by 2018 as per the assurance given to him by Union minister Nitin Gadkari. “Even if there is a delay, the project would be completed,” Mr Naidu said. On charges being made by the Opposition he said, “I had started a small company long ago and some people are raking it up.”

 

