Krishna waters: Telangana govt moves SC against unjust Brijesh verdict

Hyderabad: The TS government on Wednesday filed a Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court challenging the Justice Brijesh Kumar Tribunal’s recent verdict on confining fresh distribution of 1,004 tmc ft allotted to undivided AP state among residuary AP and Telangana states.

The government has also asked the apex court to issue orders to the Central government not to rush with notifying the Tribunal verdict to make it enforceable.

It also demanded constitution of special tribunal to deal with allocation of Krishna waters afresh amongst the four riparian states -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, TS and AP, applying equal criteria and treatment.

It said in the SLP that the recent verdict of the Krishna Waters Disputes Tribunal-2 did not provide justice to the newly-formed Telangana state, despite its repeated arguments before it, bringing to the notice that it had suffered huge losses in allotment of waters.

The government alleged that due to wrong and unscientific methods adopted by the KWDT-2 which favoured upstream states like Maharashtra and Karnataka, downstream TS would suffer major losses.

It also complained that the spirit behind the formation of Telangana State under AP Reorganisation Act was not taken into account. It also said KWDT-2 cannot confine the allotment given by it in 2010 and 2013 for undivided Andhra Pradesh state, will do justice to Telangana state as the region was deprived of its legitimate share since 1956.

Half of the districts in TS are dependent on Krishna water and they have no other sources of irrigation and drinking water, the SLP pointed out.