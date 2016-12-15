Nation, Current Affairs

Krishna waters: Telangana govt moves SC against unjust Brijesh verdict

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 15, 2016, 2:43 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2016, 2:47 am IST
It complained that the spirit behind the formation of Telangana under AP Reorganisation Act was not taken into account.
Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)
 Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The TS government on Wednesday filed a Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court challenging the Justice Brijesh Kumar Tribunal’s recent verdict on confining fresh distribution of 1,004 tmc ft allotted to undivided AP state among residuary AP and Telangana states.

The government has also asked the apex court to issue orders to the Central government not to rush with notifying the Tribunal verdict to make it enforceable.
It also demanded constitution of special tribunal to deal with allocation of Krishna waters afresh amongst the four riparian states -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, TS and AP, applying equal criteria and treatment.

It said in the SLP that the recent verdict of the Krishna Waters Disputes Tribunal-2 did not provide justice to the newly-formed Telangana state, despite its repeated arguments before it, bringing to the notice that it had suffered huge losses in allotment of waters.

The government alleged that due to wrong and unscientific methods adopted by the KWDT-2 which favoured upstream states like Maharashtra and Karnataka, downstream TS would suffer major losses.

It also complained that the spirit behind the formation of Telangana State under AP Reorganisation Act was not taken into account. It also said KWDT-2 cannot confine the allotment given by it in 2010 and 2013 for undivided Andhra Pradesh state, will do justice to Telangana state as the region was deprived of its legitimate share since 1956.

Half of the districts in TS are dependent on Krishna water and they have no other sources of irrigation and drinking water, the SLP pointed out.

Tags: supreme court, brijesh kumar tribunal
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

Telangana irrigation minister T. Harish Rao

Telangana to consult senior SC counsel on Brijesh Kumar Tribunal orders

“A final decision will be taken by the state Cabinet, after the subcommittee submits its report in the matter,” Mr Harish Rao said.
26 Oct 2016 1:13 AM
The tribunal had restricted the scope of AP Reorganisation Act Section 89, which deals with sharing Krishna waters, to the two Telugu states.

Injustice done to Telangana over distributing Krishna waters: Cabinet

The committee vetted the verdict for two hours on Saturday and will continue the exercise on Saturday.
23 Oct 2016 12:50 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Most traditional Christmas photos of children feature them sitting on the lap of a Santa Claus at some mall. But more and more parents are getting special Christmas-themed photo portraits of their kids and the results are simply heart-warming!

Adorable babies who are perfectly dressed for Christmas
16-year-old Emeer Guesmi from Tunisia is an extremely talented dancer and is known as Zulu Rema while performing (Photo: Instagram/Yoriyas Yassine Alaoui Ismaili)

Amputee breakdancer's daily life captured in inspiring photo series
The Delhi Comic Con was first held in 2011 and has been hosted by the city annually ever since (Photo: Facebook/Comic Con India)

Cosplayers steal the show at Delhi Comic Con
These traditional dances are performed to celebrate the life of the 8th century Indian seer Padmasambhava, who is revered by Tibetans for his role in spreading Buddhism in Tibet (Photo: AP)

Vibrant celebration of Tibetan legacy in India
Friendships between children and animals are beautiful because both know how to love in an uncomplicated way. That’s why photos showcasing 3-year-old Buddy and Labradoodle having fun doing things together are winning them fans on social media. (Photo: Instagram/ @reagandoodle)

Labradoodle’s bond with 3-year-old boy gives true friendship goals
The announcement of Trump as TIME magazine's person of the year triggered a Photoshop battle (Photo: Twitter/Instagram)

Here's what netizens did to Trump's person of the year cover
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vizag man gatecrashes lover's engagement, wins approval from her family

The couple was in love for a long time and finally convinced the families too (Photo: AFP)
 

Throwback: This picture of Shruti Haasan with Kamal and Sarika is heart-melting!

Kamal and Sarika were married for sixteen years and have two daughters, Shruti and Akshara. (Photo source: Twitter)
 

Akshay and Anupam celebrate their 20th film together in the most adorable way!

Akshay Kumar shared the picture on his official Twitter account.
 

Hilarious conversation between customer and Zomato executive goes viral

He insisted on the executive helping him with cigarettes (Photo: Reddit)
 

Heroic dog calls 911, reports emergency to save blind owner

The quick thinking dog was rewarded with food and toys (Photo: Facebook)
 

A. R. Rahman in Oscar race again with Pele: Birth of a Legend

A R Rahman
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: Officials can now spend up to Rs 3 crore without prior govt's nod

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana to trim wings of over 40 depts, save 2,000 crore per year

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Drunk cab driver kills motorist

The victim was flung into the air and hit the road, said a police officer from the Hayathnagar police station. (Representational image)

Hyderabad HC nod to act on Michael Ferreira’s alleged fraud

Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad: Huji suicide blast case drags on for 11 years

CCS DCP Avinash Mohanty, who took over a few months ago, is focusing on the case. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham