Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad to alter Mughal story

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | C R GOWRI SHANKER
Published Dec 15, 2016, 2:41 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2016, 3:33 am IST
Old records at state archives tell many new stories about Mughal rule.
Aurangzeb
 Aurangzeb

Hyderabad: A revision in the history of Mughal administrative practices could be in store as researchers in Hyderabad found a treasure trove of 1.55 lakh documents dating back to the rule of Shah Jahan and Aurangzeb. The documents written in Persian are in the possession of the Telangana State Archives and Research Institute (TSARI). They present a graphic picture of Mughal mansabdari (administrative system, rank and position) and jagirdari systems (feudal land grant, revenue etc) and other aspects of administration, military, revenue, social and diplomatic affairs.

While Shah Jahan period documents number about 5,000, the rest of 1.50 lakh belong to Aurangzeb rule. Shah Jahan ruled between 1626-1658 AD and Aurangzeb 1658-1707 AD.

Translation of these manuscripts from the collection of imperial orders or yaddasht-i-ahkam-i-muqaddas brought to light several interesting nuggets. One of such orders dating back to 1662 CE states Jan Sipar Khan, a Mansabdar in Zafarabad Suba, was punished for dereliction of duty. The order accuses him of going out of the fort for hunting deer without completing his task of making an iron rocket and sacks him from the post of Qiladar. His rank was also demoted by 200 sawars.

Despite being a puritan, Aurangzeb was known to be a no nonsense administrator. The reference to attempts of making iron rockets could require further investigation. However, the invention of rudimentary rockets was credited to Hyder Ali and his son Tipu Sultan, whose army first deployed them against the British during the Anglo Mysore wars between 1780 and 1792.

“The emperor promptly acted on petitions. It was accepted or rejected. Wh-enever the emperor received reports of negligence, carelessness which were against government rules and regulations, punishment was meted out,” Dr Zareena Parveen, director of Tsari, told this newspaper. Another document dating back to 19th Rajab 1087 Hijri or September 18, 1676 records Mukhtar Khan, the Nizam of Khandesh, dismissing one Ziauddin, a son of Sirajuddin, and Kotwal Muhammed Hussain, the son of Muhammad Saeed, for consumption of alcohol while on duty. Though they repented before a Qazi, Aurangzed rejected their mercy plea.

“All the orders written on hand-made paper are in old Persian using the Shikasta script — a cursive style of writing,” said M A Moeed, a senior Research Assistant, who is translating the documents. The institute has hired Persian scholars to translate these documents. “We have catalogued 40,000 odd documents so far and the work is still on,” Dr Parveen said. She said that no other state archives or even National Archives of India based in New Delhi has such a large volumes of documents relating to the Mughal era.

Besides Dr Praveen, who herself is a Persian scholar, several scholars like Dr M.A. Nayeem, Mohd Ziauddin Shakib, Dr Dawood Ashraf, Dr Azam-ul-Hussaini have helped in translating the documents. There is an interesting story behind the discovery of these records also. In 1916, Maulvi Syed Muhibuddin, the accountant-general of Hyderabad State, found these documents lying in the Fort of Arak when he was on an inspection tour to Aurangabad.

Aurangabad was the capital of Aurangzeb’s Deccan province. It had become the de facto capital of the Mughal empire, when Aurangzeb camped there during his last days to fight the Marathas. After realising the importance of these documents, Maulavi Syed Muhibuddin informed this to Syed Khurshid Ali, then Superintendent of Daftar-i-Diwani. The government swung into action and shifted the papers to Daftar-i-Diwani in Hyderabad, which is now the Telangana state archives.

Tags: mughal
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vizag man gatecrashes lover's engagement, wins approval from her family

The couple was in love for a long time and finally convinced the families too (Photo: AFP)
 

Throwback: This picture of Shruti Haasan with Kamal and Sarika is heart-melting!

Kamal and Sarika were married for sixteen years and have two daughters, Shruti and Akshara. (Photo source: Twitter)
 

Akshay and Anupam celebrate their 20th film together in the most adorable way!

Akshay Kumar shared the picture on his official Twitter account.
 

Hilarious conversation between customer and Zomato executive goes viral

He insisted on the executive helping him with cigarettes (Photo: Reddit)
 

Heroic dog calls 911, reports emergency to save blind owner

The quick thinking dog was rewarded with food and toys (Photo: Facebook)
 

A. R. Rahman in Oscar race again with Pele: Birth of a Legend

A R Rahman
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Strengthen urban areas of Telangana: Digvijay to party workers

AICC General Secretary and senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Telangana: Quota ‘change’ irks Backward Classes

Muslim Community

TRS requests Centre to introduce women’s bill in Parliament

The Bill lapsed after the dissolution of the 15th Lok Sabha in 2014. (Representational Image)

Krishna waters: Telangana govt moves SC against unjust Brijesh verdict

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

Telangana: Officials can now spend up to Rs 3 crore without prior govt's nod

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham