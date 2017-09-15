K Chandrasekhar Rao for easy split of RTC assets

Hyderabad: In the view of Friday’s meeting on division of RTC properties between TS and AP, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday made it clear that as part of the fundamental policy of having cordial relations, the problems would be settled “with wisdom”.

He was speaking at a preparatory meeting held with minister P. Mahender Reddy, MIDC chairman Seri Subash Reddy, government whip Palla Ramakrishna Rao, principal Secretary of Transport Sunil Sharma and RTC managing director G.V. Ramana Rao.

The Chief Minister said the conditions and guidelines adopted whenever any state was bifurcated were implemented at the time of bifurcation of AP.

“In case of any problems and issues, both the states should resolve them with mutual consent and there has to be natural understanding on issues. If not, the Centre will intervene and even if the problems persist even then, the Supreme Court has issued the guidelines. Any problem should be solved withing the Act passed by Parliament. Only the Parliament has the right to make any changes,” he said.

The CM said that bifurcation was a reality and it had to be accepted by everyone. “Each state should run its own institutions. Division of APSRTC is a direct fall out of bifurcation. State bifurcation rules will also apply to the division of APSRTC properties.” he said.