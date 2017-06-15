 LIVE !  :  Tamim Iqbal perished just when he and Mushfiqur Rahim looked to run away with the advantage. (Photo: AP) LIVE| ICC Champions Trophy, Ind vs Ban semifinal: India restrict Bangladesh to 264
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Denied boarding for being late, TDP leader creates ruckus at Vizag airport

ANI
Published Jun 15, 2017, 5:40 pm IST
Updated Jun 15, 2017, 6:07 pm IST
Reportedly, some property in the Indigo office was broken and the staff was also manhandled.
TDP MP JC Diwakar Reddy created a ruckus at the airport after showing up late for his flight. (Photo: File)
 TDP MP JC Diwakar Reddy created a ruckus at the airport after showing up late for his flight. (Photo: File)

Visakhapatnam: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP JC Diwakar Reddy on Thursday created a ruckus at Visakhapatnam airport when the authorities did not issue a boarding pass to him.

Reddy arrived late at the airport and demanded a boarding pass after the staff closed the counter as the deadline had ended. He was later provided a boarding pass. He was flying from Vizag to Delhi from flight no: 6E 608.

"We are investigating the matter and have no comments to offer till such time that we have completed a thorough investigation. Safety and security of our colleagues and customers is our highest priority," Indigo said in a statement.

Reportedly, some property in the Indigo office was broken and the staff was also manhandled. The Vishakapatnam airport director refused the same and said it was just an argument which was sorted out soon.

Reddy had behaved similarly in October last year at the Vijaywada Airport when he had arrived late to catch an Air India flight.

He had resorted to vandalism and an argument.

Tags: airport, indigo, tdp, reddy manhandling
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Chinese toddler's head balloons because of rare life threatening condition

The boy's mother begs in front of the hospital to fund the treatment (Photo: YouTube)
 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter Ziva’s piano skills steal the show on Instagram

While Dhoni is in England helping his team in the Champions Trophy, his wife Sakshi Dhoni took some time off to share a video of their two-year old daughter Ziva playing a piano.(Photo: Instagram / Sakshi Dhoni)
 

Babe alert! Seductress Zhu Zhu chills in a pink bikini ahead of Tubelight release

Zhu Zhu (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ zhuzhuclubheaven).
 

Girls who menstruate early are more likely to get married young

This highlights the need to include age of menarche in studies (Photo: AFP)
 

Indian diner served onions at US eatery, picks fight in drunken state; arrested

Police arrested Yuba Raj Sharma, 43, after the confrontation at the All India restaurant, in Oakland, Pittsburgh, and charged him with terrorist threats, indecent exposure, resisting arrest and public drunkenness. (Photo: Facebook)
 

How diarrhea can give you a healthy lifestyle

Diarrhea is critical to enteric pathogen clearance, and that IL-22 may play a key role in host defense. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K: Opposition, industry bodies oppose PDP-BJP support for implementation of GST

J&K: Opposition, industrial bodies differ with PDP-BJP government over implementation of GST. (Photo: Representational Image)

Darjeeling protests: GJM supporters hurl stones at police, set car on fire

GJM leaders and supporters pelt stones at police, set a car on fire in protest. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Terror commander Zargar released in Kandahar vows more attacks in Kashmir

File photo of Mushtaq Zargar (Photo: DC)

Separatist leader Mirwaiz cheers for Pakistan after Champions Trophy win over England

hairman of moderate Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. (Photo: HU Naqash/DC)

Police conduct raids at GJM premises, party calls for indefinite shutdown

Police recover weapons during raid at Gorkha Janmukti Morcha office. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham