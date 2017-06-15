 LIVE !  :  Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahman have steadied the Bangladesh innings just when Indian bowlers looked set to dominate the proceedings. (Photo: AP) LIVE| ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Ind vs Ban semifinal: Tamim, Mushfiqur trouble India
 
Army gun down villager in Arunachal, call it 'Mistaken identity'

PTI
Published Jun 15, 2017, 4:53 pm IST
Updated Jun 15, 2017, 4:54 pm IST
Based on specific intelligence regarding movement of a hardcore terrorist group, the Army challenged the person when he arrived at the spot.
 Army troops shot dead villager in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo: Representational Image)

Itanagar: The Army opened fire on a villager mistaking him of being an ultra in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, killing him on the spot.

The incident took place on Wednesday night, defence PRO Colonel Chiranjit Konwer said on Thursday.

Based on specific intelligence regarding movement of a hardcore terrorist group, the Army personnel challenged the person when he arrived at the spot.

The person identified as Thingtu Ngemu made "very suspicious movements" and rushed towards the troop following which the Army opened fire, resulting in his death, Konwer said.

