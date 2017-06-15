Nation, Current Affairs

Andra Pradesh minister complains to Chandrababu Naidu against colleague

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 15, 2017, 1:35 am IST
Updated Jun 15, 2017, 3:23 am IST
The two ministers from Visakhapatnam do not see eye to eye on many issues and the land scam has widened the rift between them.
Ch. Ayyannapatrudu and Ganta Srinivasa Rao
 Ch. Ayyannapatrudu and Ganta Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam: Exposure of land scams worth thousands of crores in Vizag city has widened the rift between ministers Ch Ayyannapatrudu and Ganta Srinivasa Rao, with Mr Rao writing to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu requesting a CBI or CID probe into the land deals so that the party can be absolved of any involvement as Mr Patrudu has hinted is the case. 

He said that Mr Patrudu is trying to tarnish the image of Visakhapatnam and the Telugu Desam. 

The two ministers from Visakhapatnam do not see eye to eye on many issues and the land scam has widened the rift between them.

Earlier, Mr Patrudu indirectly accused some TDP leaders and the revenue department of tampering with the revenue records of Madhurawada and Kommadi in Visakhapatnam city. 

He said revenue officials have tampered with the land records with the support of TD leaders for the benefit of land sharks and henchmen of TD leaders. The frequent land scams have dented the image of Visakhapatnam and will erode the confidence of investors, he added. 

Mr Rao in his letter to Mr Naidu wrote that such baseless allegations have dented the image of Visakhapatnam city and will tarnish the image of TD and the  Chief Minister. Such accusations are aimed to cause trouble, Mr Rao said, and requested Mr Naidu to hand over the investigation to the CBI or CID, or to order an inquiry by a sitting judge, so that the true facts can emerge.

He added that taking advantage of Mr Patrudu's remarks, Opposition leaders Botsa Satyanarayana, D Purandeswari and some from the left parties have also tried to corner the TD government. 

The state government has been looking for a way to control the damage and could take a decision after Mr Naidu's visit to Visakhapatnam. 

Mr Naidu has made several attempts to patch up the differences between the two leaders, but his attempts have fizzled out.  

Tags: chief minister chandrababu naidu, ch. ayyannapatrudu, ganta srinivasa rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Footage of python regurgitating an entire deer will freak you out

Several similar videos have been shared in the past few weeks (Photo: YouTube)
 

Kalki’s ex-husband Anurag Kashyap posts intimate pictures with 23-year-old girlfriend

Anurag Kashyap shared these pictures on his social media account.
 

This British surgeon is spending Rs 40 lakh to rebuild scarred Pakistani faces

Dr. Asim will also train other physicians and doctors and people in Karachi to help other victims of acid attacks. (Photo: Twitter/CrownClinic)
 

Video: Driver's innovative way to help elderly woman cross road goes viral

The video has been shared widely (Photo: Facebook)
 

Salman prepares diet chart for his bouncers, urges to adhere; will expel unfit ones

Salman Khan
 

Deepika’s bold photoshoot a matter of concern for Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone. The strict filmmaker had asked all the actors to maintain low profile in order to avoid controversies. The shooting of the film is also happening discreetly.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: No probes, babus scot-free

The GHMC, one of the state's highest revenue generating departments, has had no one to lead its vigilance and enforcement cell since April 31 last year.

Telangana: Full salary not being paid to contract staff

Gandhi Hospital

IIT-Hyderabad offers new BTech courses

IIT-Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Wall that brings joy and warmth

The wall of kindness launched in Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, filled with clothes and other useful things to be donated to the needy and underprivileged.

Telangana: Malavath Poorna now in fight for farm land

Her father Malavath Devidas said, “There was no 5-acre parcel of government land available in our native Sirikonda mandal. Officials identified land in Indalwai-Tirmanpally but a section of locals objected. They came in large numbers to confront us when we went to see the land.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham