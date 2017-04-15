Nation, Current Affairs

Sartaj Aziz on Kulbushan Jadhav: Why would a man have 2 passports, fake ID?

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 15, 2017, 3:09 am IST
Updated Apr 15, 2017, 7:33 am IST
Aziz says sentence based on credible evidence.
Islamabad/New Delhi: Pakistan on Friday fielded its PM's foreign affairs adviser Sartaj Aziz — who had earlier reportedly doubted whether there was any evidence against Jadhav before changing his tune — to claim that the trial of Jadhav by the Pakistani military court was as per the Pakistani Constitution.

At his briefing in Islamabad, Aziz said, "I will like to share details of some terrorist activities in which Kulbushan Jadhav was directly involved. He (Jadhav) sponsored and directed IEDs and Grenade Attacks in Gawadar and Turbat. (He) directed attacks on the Radar station and civilian boats in the sea, opposite Jiwani Port, funded subversive secessionist and terrorist elements through Hawala/Hundi for subverting the Pakistani youth against the country, especially in Balochistan, sponsored explosions of gas pipelines and electric pylons in Sibi and Sui areas in Balochistan, sponsored IED explosions in Quetta in 2015, causing massive damage to life and property, sponsored attack on Hazaras in Quetta and Shia Zaireen enroute to and back from Iran, and abetted attacks through anti-state elements against LEAs/FC and FWO in areas of Turbat, Punjgur, Gawadar, Pasni and Jiwani during 2014-15, killing and injuring many civilians and soldiers." Lashing out at India, Aziz said, "As is widely known, Kulbushan Jadhav alias, Hussain Mubarak Patel, a serving Commander of Indian Navy, and working with the Indian Intel-ligence Agency/RAW was apprehended on March 3, 2016 after he illegally crossed over into Pakistan from the Saravan border in Iran. Kulbushan Jadhav was found in possession of an Indian passport issued by Government of India on May 12, 2015 and valid until May 11, 2024.

He confessed that he is a resident of Mumbai, India, still serving in the Indian Navy and his retirement is due in 2022. Jadhav confessed before a Magistrate and the Court that he was tasked by the Indian Intelligence Agency, RAW, to plan, coordinate and organise espionage and sabotage activities aimed at destabilising and waging war against Pakistan. ... I would like to ask India why Kulbushan Jadhav was using a fake identity impersonating as a Muslim? Why would an innocent man possess two passports, one with a Hindu name and another with a Muslim name? Since India has no credible explanation about why their serving Naval Commander was in Balochistan, it has unleashed a flimsy propaganda campaign.”

Inflammatory statements and rhetoric about "pre-meditated murder" and "unrest in Baloch-istan", will only result in escalation, serving no useful purpose. "It should be clear from these details that Jadhav was tried under the law of the land in a fully transparent manner. His sentence is based on credible, specific evidence proving his involvement in espionage and terrorist activities in Pakistan. We expect India to behave responsibly and refrain from issuing statements that will aggravate hostility.”

