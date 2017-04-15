KT Rama Rao sells ice cream to raise Rs 7 lakh for TRS

Hyderabad: IT and municipal administration minister K.T. Rama Rao made a cool Rs 7 lakh for the TRS by selling ice cream and juice. Mr Rama Rao played the role of ‘Gulabi coolie’ at an ice cream parlour called Las Vegas at Suchitra Circle, Qutballapur on the Hyderabad-Nagpur National Highway, to raise funds for the party plenary, foundation day celebrations and public meeting to be held in Warangal on April 27.

Quthballapur TRS MLA Vivekanand organised the event at the ice cream parlour owned by one M. Sudhir Reddy.

Malla Reddy gives Rs 5 lakh cheque

“KTR garu spent 45 minutes at the ice cream parlour. He served five ice creams. He also served juice at ‘T Planet’ in the same premises,” Mr Sudhir Reddy told DC.

Mr Rama Rao sportingly borrowed the parlour boy’s dress and “sold” ice creams to MPs Ch. Malla Reddy and Balka Suman, mayor Ramamohan, MLA Vivekanand Goud, MLC Shambipur Raju, K. Srinivas Reddy and others. Some women also bought ice-creams from him and posed for photos with him.

Mr Mallareddy gave a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to Mr Rama Rao, ice cream parlour’s owner Sudhir Reddy gave Rs 1 lakh and TRS leader K. Srinivas Reddy donated Rs 1 lakh.

“KTR earned `7 lakh in one hour,” a TRS leader said. Two days ago, energy minister Jagadish Reddy earned Rs 3 lakh working as a coolie in two industries in Narketpally of Nalgonda district. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is planning to do the coolie work too.

It was he who called on party leaders and workers to raise funds for the party’s foundation day programme. Mr Rama Rao also participated in the Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations at Audaiah Nagar in Secunderabad and other places along with ministers T. Srinivas Yadav, Padma Rao Goud, and Mr Suman among others.

He announced that the pending registration of houses for weaker sections at Audaiah Nagar, Nallagutta and Bhoiguda will be completed in a week.