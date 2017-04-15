Nation, Current Affairs

KT Rama Rao sells ice cream to raise Rs 7 lakh for TRS

Quthballapur TRS MLA Vivekanand organised the event at the ice cream parlour owned by one M. Sudhir Reddy.
KT Rama Rao at Qutballapur on Friday.
Hyderabad: IT and municipal administration minister K.T. Rama Rao made a cool Rs 7 lakh for the TRS by selling ice cream and juice. Mr Rama Rao played the role of ‘Gulabi coolie’ at an ice cream parlour called Las Vegas at Suchitra Circle, Qutballapur on the Hyderabad-Nagpur National Highway, to raise funds for the party plenary, foundation day celebrations and public meeting to be held in  Warangal on April 27.

Malla Reddy gives Rs 5 lakh cheque
“KTR garu spent 45 minutes at the ice cream parlour. He served five ice creams. He also served juice at ‘T Planet’ in the same premises,” Mr Sudhir Reddy told DC.

Mr Rama Rao sportingly borrowed the parlour boy’s dress and “sold” ice creams to MPs Ch. Malla Reddy and Balka Suman, mayor Ramamohan, MLA Vivekanand Goud, MLC Shambipur Raju, K. Srinivas Reddy and others. Some women also bought ice-creams from him and posed for photos with him.

Mr Mallareddy gave a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to Mr Rama Rao, ice cream parlour’s owner Sudhir Reddy gave Rs 1 lakh and TRS leader K. Srinivas Reddy donated Rs 1 lakh.

“KTR earned `7 lakh in one hour,” a TRS leader said. Two days ago, energy minister Jagadish Reddy earned Rs 3 lakh working as a coolie in two industries in Narketpally of Nalgonda district. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is planning to do the coolie work too.

It was he who called on party leaders and workers to raise funds for the party’s foundation day programme. Mr Rama Rao also participated in the Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations at Audaiah Nagar in Secunderabad and other places along with ministers T. Srinivas Yadav, Padma Rao Goud, and Mr Suman among others.

He announced that the pending registration of houses for weaker sections at Audaiah Nagar, Nallagutta and Bhoiguda will be completed in a week.

In a first, doctors successfully operate on baby with 8 limbs at Delhi hospital

The boy's father Sarwed Ahmed Nadar flew the infant to India for surgery, where doctors performed a three-stage operation to remove the unnecessary limbs. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Survey reveals the kind of porn that women enjoy watching

Oral sex topped the list of search terms (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Man ends up with 3 week erection from love potion given by his wife

The love potion with bamboo urine has been popular in Zimbabwe (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Xiaomi’s Mi 6 leaks in 4 images ahead of global unveil, headphone jack missing

The Mi 6 is a good looking phone that tries to imitate the iPhone 7 with a hint of the OnePlus 3T while carrying forward the legacy of the Mi 5.
 

IPL 2017 RCB vs MI: Kieron Pollard's blitz powers Mumbai Indians to victory

Kieron Pollard scored his first fifty of this IPL season to lead Mumbai Indians’ fightback after being reduced to 7/4. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung to launch the Galaxy S8 and S8+ with accessories in India on 19th April

India will be getting only the black colour variant of the S8 and the S8+ for now.
